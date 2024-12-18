TITANIC: THE EXHIBITON to Return to Dallas This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the morning of April 15th, 1912, the Titanic sank in the icy waters of the North Atlantic and has since sparked intrigue for its story and those of the people on board. More than a century later, Titanic: The Exhibition, produced by Imagine and Fever, will open for a limited engagement in Dallas following a highly successful run in Chicago, IL.

As the largest and most immersive touring Titanic experience, Titanic: The Exhibition is a narrative journey that brings to light the fates of the passengers and crew aboard the sinking ship with stories, artifacts, and ship re-creations, and will open on Friday, February 14, 2025, at Pepper Square located at 14902 Preston Road Dallas, TX 75254in Addison, TX.

“Titanic has been a part of my life since the late 90’s when I had the incredible opportunity to dive to the wreck site, and since that firsthand experience, I’ve presented hundreds of exhibitions about the ship, her people and her stories.” Said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine “One of the first Titanic exhibitions I was a part of was at Fair Park in Dallas in 2000. It’s been more than 20 years since I’ve presented a Titanic exhibition in the Metroplex and I’m extremely excited to be returning. This story continues to fascinate people; it's every man’s story - the story of hopes and dreams. Our exhibition is designed to immerse the visitor in the history of the Titanic in a new way, with incredible media experiences and recreated environments that bring the story to life.”

Titanic: The Exhibition is an interactive exhibition that tells the chronological and dramatic tale of the design, creation, launch, maiden voyage and tragedy of the largest and most luxurious ship in the world at that time. Guests will admire over 350 artifactsincluding china, menus, personal items and more, as well as props and costumes from the beloved James Cameron 1997 blockbuster film Titanic. Set inside fully immersive re-creations of the ship's interior, the artifacts help navigate guests through Titanic's timeline from sinking to underwater discovery.

Once “aboard,” visitors will receive a boarding pass corresponding with a passenger on the ship – allowing each guest to follow an individual passenger story as they explore the first, second, and third-class galleries with their corresponding artifacts. The stories of love and loss culminate in the final galleries, showcasing personal effects and individual anecdotes surrounding a tribute wall where each passenger’s fate is revealed.

Music from the era plays throughout the exhibit as patrons examine incredibly detailed recreations of the ship's interiors including a two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase, the first-class hallway and millionaire’s suite, the third-class hallway and cabin, the boiler room, and the ship exterior promenade deck complete with a starry night sky.

The Discovery Gallery, dedicated to the discovery and research of the Titanic’s wreckage site, features a raised glass floor, simulating the impression of walking along the ocean floor. Broken china in the sand allows visitors to experience some of what discovery teams saw during dives to the Titanic site.

The exhibition also includes a striking and informative film that provides an in-depth look at the most recent forensic research related to the collision, breakup, and sinking of the Titanic and award-winning underwater photography of the Titanic lines the walls of the Discovery Gallery in a stunning display of the ship’s current state on the seafloor.

A companion VR Experience allows guests the opportunity to descend the 2.5 miles in the Atlantic to Titanic’s final resting place and experience firsthand what it is like to explore the ship far beneath the surface of the ocean.

Guests may also opt in to the companion audio guide, providing a rich companion narrative with additional in-depth stories of passengers, crew, and the events leading up to and following Titanic’s fateful sinking in April 1912.

“Titanic: The Exhibition connects visitors to the moving human stories of Titanic’s passengers and crew”. Said Mark Lach, Creative Producer of the exhibition. “As a member of the last team to dive to the Titanic wreck site to recover artifacts, I saw firsthand the awe-inspiring scale and significance of the ship. Of course it was exciting, but also very emotional as well. Through the passengers ‘stories, immersive recreations and authentic artifacts, we’ve brought that sense of wonder and discovery to our guests, allowing them to step back in time and experience Titanic’s legacy like never before.”

Exhibition Details and Tickets:

Exhibition Dates:

Opens Friday February 14, 2025, for a limited time

Location:

Pepper Square 14902 Preston Road Dallas, TX 75254

