Sonia De Los Santos to Perform at The Eismemann Center

The Eisemann Center will welcome acclaimed bilingual children's music artist Sonia De Los Santos on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 2:00 PM. With her infectious smile, vibrant energy, and heartfelt songs, Sonia brings a celebration of Latin American culture, friendship, and joy to audiences of all ages.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico, and now based in New York City, Sonia De Los Santos has been singing in both Spanish and English since 2007, when she joined the Grammy Award-winning group Dan Zanes and Friends. Her solo work has earned her a Latin Grammy nomination.

Sonia's music draws on a colorful array of Latin American rhythms—huapango, cumbia, salsa, festejo—blended beautifully with North American folk traditions. Her performances are a delightful blend of stories and songs, celebrating the things that make life joyful: migrating birds, chocolate, friendship, family, and dreams come true.

Audiences will enjoy music from her celebrated albums Mi Viaje, ¡Alegría!, Esperanza, and A Month to Remember, along with songs from her newest live show, Música—a tribute to the women who inspire and create music. Joined by her all-female band, Sonia offers an uplifting and empowering experience that leaves both kids and grown-ups smiling.