Review: Casa Mañana Theatre's WEST SIDE STORY

Who doesn't recognize the music, the dancing and the story? Casa’s own Parker Essee is at the helm of directing and choreographing this high-energy piece, along with Phil Reno as musical director/conductor. Both are brilliant.

With a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, it remains a masterpiece of song, dance and story that explores themes still quite relevant even in modern times.

Loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's tragic drama about star-crossed lovers, "Romeo and Juliet," the musical is reset in streets of New York City, where two warring teenage street gangs-the Jets, a Caucasian gang, and their rivals, the Sharks, comprised of Puerto Rican immigrants-clash for dominion over their working-class neighborhood. As a company, the cast truly delivers the goods in this vigorous ‘song and dance’ heavy piece. This cast was ‘on fire’ with passion & excitement.

This is a very handsome leading cast led by Tony (Alex Benoit) and Maria (Addie Morales). Both young lovers sing beautifully as they play a passionate couple struggling to find love and acceptance in an uncertain world. “Somewhere” is sweetly sung by Tony & Maria hinting a brief moment of innocence, yet unbridled love. A standout performance is offered by the lovely and feisty Anita (Gaby Albo). The key songs from the score, “Tonite”, “America”, “Jet Song” and the enthusiastic “Gee, Officer Krupke “are all well delivered .

Bernardo (Yurel Echezarreta) leads off the frenzy of the popular, enthusiastic dance scene on the rooftop by the Sharks, boldy seeking their place in “America”. Never to be underscored by the enthusiastic native rivals, the Jets and the anarchy displayed by Rif (RJ Highton) and his ‘entitled’ rebel rousers. All are jockeying for position to own the streets in a world that’s not ready for these young rivals. Hats off David Coffee, who plays Doc with passion as the voice of reason, in his 94th production at Casa.

I was especially impressed by the set/scenic designs of the Rumble Scene as it ‘came to life’ as well as the exquisite, effective lighting that added to the excitement of this high energy scene. Great job by Samuel Rushen, Kristen Martino. Phil Reno did an amazing job executing the music direction to an appreciative audience. Run to see this show!

West Side Story plays at Casa Manana through Nov. 1-9. Tickets are available at the Casa Manana Theater Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Ave. Fort Worth TX 76107 call 817.332.2272 or visit www.casamanana.org.

Reader Reviews

