Pocket Sandwich Theatre to Remain Open with Increased Safety Measures

Pocket Sandwich Theatre will remain open amid Covid-19 and has announced its increased safety measures:

We have had people asking and, Yes, The Pocket is open! Although our health standards have always been high, we are taking a lot of added extra precautions and additional measures at this time. We know how important laughter and entertainment are, especially at times like this, although our valued patron and employee well-being and safety are always our top priority. We will always contact our patrons in the event of (knock on wood, please no) a closure. While currently maintaining regular theatre operations we are fully prepared to adapt and shift our normal everyday practices, as below.

Peace and goodwill to all!

*We are lightening up on our seating for more elbow room between parties, maximum of 100.

*We are monitoring daily updates and recommendations from the CDC.

*We are educating our staff and discussing prevention before each shift.

*We are increasing frequency of cleaning and disinfecting heavy-use customer areas.

*Plenty of good old soap and water and the Happy Birthday song (twice)!

*We always offer disposable cups and cutlery, if requested.

*We are ensuring any employee displaying symptoms of illness do not come to work.

On a lighter note and meant to be taken lightly. At The Pocket we just HAVE to add a little fun. In 40 years we have survived a lot, good and bad. Here's just a few:

1980's- The start of it all! We opened as Greenville Avenue Pocket Sandwich Theatre in a tiny sandwich shop on lower Greenville Avenue. Urban Cowboy was a hit and we were all loading up and heading to Pasadena, Texas. Michael Jackson and that Pepsi commercial! The eruption of Mt. St. Helens. Demolition of The Berlin Wall. Start of the scandalous and still-popular, Simpsons. Elections.

1990's- We survived our production of Rimer's of Eldritch at our old place. Moved to the current location on Mockingbird in 1990. The end of the iconic tv series "Cheers". Oklahoma City bombing. Cowboys v. Steelers in the Super Bowl win 27-17.

Elections.

2000's- Y2K, we survived! The horror of September 11. Facebook and YouTube startup. Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction. Swine flu. Harry Potter series end. Apple IPhone. The first African-American President is elected.

Elections.

2010's- Mayan Prophecy, we're still here! Final episode of The Office. Ebola in Dallas. Kate and Will-royal wedding. Osama bin Laden. Hamilton. Outrage over the final episode of Game of Thrones. Tornados.

Elections.

2020's- Started the year off with a bang! We're hanging in there and hopeful.

Elections.





