Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performing Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This Summer

Performances run June 27 – July 2.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Performing Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This Summer

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced that tickets are on sale now for HADESTOWN, making its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 27 - July 2 as the final show of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com/hadestown or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm. Please note that communication may be delayed as requests are fulfilled in the order which they are received. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Winner of eight 2019 TonyAwards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, HADESTOWN delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

HADESTOWN marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, HADESTOWN has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

HADESTOWN is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The North American touring production of HADESTOWN stars Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, and Hannah Whitley as Eurydice.

The Fates are played by Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, Nyla Watson. The Workers Chorus features Jordan Bollwerk, Jamal Lee Harris, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Racquel Williams. Swings for the tour include Ian Coulter-Buford, KC Dela Cruz, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Awardwinner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award winner and three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy said jointly, "Throughout its development, HADESTOWN has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world. We are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth - written and directed by two amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers - with audiences across North America."

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HADESTOWN resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today. The North American Tour opened at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC on October 15, 2021.




Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June Photo
Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June
Is it time to take your acting skills to the next level?  Register now for the seven-week Meisner Acting Technique class at WaterTower Theatre and start taking control of your craft today!
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7 Photo
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking out one week run in 2019 returns to Dallas for a limited engagement August 1-6, 2023 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season Photo
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season
Celebrating 40 years of light underground with a landmark anniversary season, Undermain Theatre will present its 40th season of cutting edge performance in September. Our season, from the fall of 2023 to the summer of 2024, will be a season of unlimited boundaries and will find us working both with long time collaborators as well as artists and voices new to the Undermain.
Final Performance Of The Plano Symphony Orchestras 40th Anniversary Season Features One Of Photo
Final Performance Of The Plano Symphony Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Season Features One Of The Greatest Symphonies Of All Time
Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will bring together the largest ensemble of musicians in PSO history for a rousing performance of one of the very best symphonies of all time – Mahler's Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.”

More Hot Stories For You


Meisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This JuneMeisner Acting Technique Returns To WaterTower Theatre This June
April 7, 2023

Is it time to take your acting skills to the next level?  Register now for the seven-week Meisner Acting Technique class at WaterTower Theatre and start taking control of your craft today!
Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7
April 6, 2023

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking out one week run in 2019 returns to Dallas for a limited engagement August 1-6, 2023 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.
Undermain Theatre Announces Its 40th SeasonUndermain Theatre Announces Its 40th Season
April 6, 2023

Celebrating 40 years of light underground with a landmark anniversary season, Undermain Theatre will present its 40th season of cutting edge performance in September. Our season, from the fall of 2023 to the summer of 2024, will be a season of unlimited boundaries and will find us working both with long time collaborators as well as artists and voices new to the Undermain.
Performing Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This SummerPerforming Arts Fort Worth Presents HADESTOWN This Summer
April 6, 2023

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced that tickets are on sale now for HADESTOWN, making its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 27 – July 2 as the final show of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.
Final Performance Of The Plano Symphony Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Season Features One Of The Greatest Symphonies Of All TimeFinal Performance Of The Plano Symphony Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Season Features One Of The Greatest Symphonies Of All Time
April 6, 2023

Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will bring together the largest ensemble of musicians in PSO history for a rousing performance of one of the very best symphonies of all time – Mahler's Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.”
share
close sound sound