Photos: Nina West and More in HAIRSPRAY at Casa Mañana Theatre

Andrew Levitt (AKA Nina West) is playing Edna Turnblad in the musical Hairspray at Casa Mañana Theatre. The show runs through March 8, and tickets are on sale now. Check out all new photos below!

Levitt rose to international prominence on the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Other notable credits include Tina Romero’s Queens of the Dead (Ginsey Tonic), Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Divine), Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch (Alice), RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, and the recent RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9. On stage, Levitt starred as Edna Turnblad in the national tour of Broadway’s Hairspray The Musical.

Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, features high-energy dance, infectious music, and a powerful message of inclusion and self-acceptance. Set in 1962 Baltimore, the story follows Tracy Turnblad, a big-hearted teen with dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. As she fights for a chance to shine, Tracy challenges outdated norms and pushes for a more inclusive future.

Filled with laughter, love, and larger-than-life characters, Hairspray is a joyous celebration of change and the power of believing in yourself.

Additional cast includes Kaitlyn Louise Smith* as Tracy Turnblad, Nick Cortazzo* as Link Larkin, Justin Showell* as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Zak Reynolds* as Corny Collins, Bella Gream as Penny Pingleton, Grace Moore as Amber Von Tussle, Emmie Kivell* as Velma Von Tussle, Kennedy Salters* as Motormouth Maybelle, Maria Shorunke as Little Inez, BJ Cleveland as Wilbur Turnblad, Brandon Wilhelm* as Harriman F. Spitzer, Kathryn Jacobson* as Prudy Pingleton, Patrick Bilbow as Brad, Bennet Cooper as Sketch, Winston Daniels* as Ensemble, Avery Dunn as Shelley, Elizabeth Hall as Ensemble, Akem Harrison as Ensemble, Braxton O. Johnson* as Ensemble, Dylan Markey as I.Q., David Postlewate as Fender, Kamden Reece as Ensemble, Gabrielle Rollins as Ensemble, Addy Rudd as Ensemble, Nissi Chepkirui Sigei as Ensemble, and Kelsey Jordan Ward as Brenda.

Photo Credit: Nicki Behm