PETER PAN Comes to Family Music Theatre Next Month

Family Music Theatre will present the Tony-award winning musical Peter Pan November 8-23, 2024 at the New Vida Center (3727 W Kiest Blvd, Dallas, TX). The show, directed by Dr. Sam Germany, stars Chloe Balthrop as Peter Pan, Mabry Marchbanks as Wendy Darling, and Jacob Zufelt as Captain Hook. The three-week run includes performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and a Saturday matinee at 1:30 pm. Tickets cost $15 for kids and seniors and $20 for adults.

Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris "Moose" Charlap, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates, and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

Broadway's timeless classic musical whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up! Let Family Music Theatre transport you to Neverland with incredible vocal talent and fun for the whole family.

The cast of Peter Pan includes Chloe Balthrop as Peter Pan, Mabry Marchbanks as Wendy Darling, Jonathan Flach as John Darling, Sherrod Balthrop as Michael Darling, Arabella Beiler as Jane, Avery Taylor as Tiger Lily, Jacob Zufelt as Captain Hook/Mr. Darling, Rebekah Welser as Mrs. Darling, Abigail Craven as Liza, Kelsey White as Nana, Kelsey White as Crocodile, Jeff Sultemeier as Smee, Kelsey White as Grown Up Wendy, plus Charlie Barry, Joshua Crawford, Isabel Garmon, Caleb Stumper, and Griffin McFerrin Hogan as The Lost Boys, Jeff Sultemeier, Ethan Gebauer, Jeremy Hamilton, Isaac Smith, Cody Slusher, and Iain Pilch as the Pirates, and Avery Taylor, Harmony Conner, Jaida Pruitt, Kylie Valentine, Leilani Littleford, Hannah Crawford, Kayla Crawford, and Serena Crawford as Warriors, and Harmony Conner as the Ostrich.

