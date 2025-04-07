Nominees Revealed For 14th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Dallas has revealed the 2025 nominees for the 14th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.

“Congratulations to our 2025 nominees! The High School Musical Theatre Awards is the event we most look forward to every year, and we can't wait to see all the star power this year has to offer,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “It's our honor to celebrate these students and teachers for all their time and effort devoted to spreading the spirit of Broadway in their communities. It's going to be an incredible night!”

A total of 78 productions from 74 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA will award $65,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.

All nominees are listed at BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA. Winners will be announced at the Broadway Dallas HSMTA ceremony on Saturday, May 17 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayDallas.org.

2025 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINEES

Outstanding Musical

Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Midlothian High School- Newsies

Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Outstanding Direction

Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Keller Central High School- Big Fish

Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Midlothian High School- Newsies

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Outstanding Choreography

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Marcus High School- Anastasia

Midlothian High School- Newsies

Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Wylie High School- Matilda

Outstanding Music Direction

Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Hebron High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Midlothian High School- Newsies

Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Rowlett High School- The Wizard of Oz

Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Outstanding Orchestra

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!

Carroll Senior High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Frisco Centennial High School- The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Midlothian Heritage High School- Singin' in the Rain

Midlothian High School- Newsies

Rockwall-Heath High School- Les Misérables

Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Outstanding Scenic Design

Braswell High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Cedar Hill High School- Something Rotten

Frisco Centennial High School- The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Frisco Memorial High School- Matilda

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Liberty Christian School- Oliver!

Lone Star High School- Bright Star

North Forney High School- Mamma Mia!

Plano West Senior High School- Disney's The Little Mermaid

Southwest Christian School- Bye Bye Birdie

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Outstanding Lighting Design

Cleburne High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Frisco Centennial High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Frisco Memorial High School- Matilda

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Something Rotten

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Liberty Christian School- Oliver!

Plano West Senior High School- Disney's The Little Mermaid

Wakeland High School- Pippin

Outstanding Costume Design

Bowie High School- Bye Bye Birdie

Cedar Hill High School- Something Rotten

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- The Addams Family: School Edition

Frisco Memorial High School- Matilda

Guyer High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Lakeview Centennial High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Wylie High School- Matilda

Outstanding Sound Design

Braswell High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Byron Nelson High School- Hello, Dolly!

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- The Addams Family: School Edition

Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Frisco Memorial High School-Matilda

Paschal High School- The Sound of Music

Southwest Christian School- Bye Bye Birdie

Wakeland High School- Pippin

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Wylie High School- Matilda

Outstanding Stage Management

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Frisco Centennial High School- The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Lakeview Centennial High School- Little Shop of Horrors

Marcus High School- Anastasia

Midlothian Heritage High School- Singin' in the Rain

Permian High School- Mean Girls: High School Edition

Plano Senior High School- Shrek the Musical

Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Southwest Christian School- Bye Bye Birdie

Outstanding Technical Crew

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Liberty Christian School- Matilda

Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Midlothian High School- Newsies

North Forney High School- Mamma Mia!

Rowlett High School- The Wizard of Oz

Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Outstanding Ensemble

Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Keller Central High School- Big Fish

Liberty Christian School- Matilda

Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Midlothian High School- Newsies

Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Outstanding Lead Performer

Aiden Hansen- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Austin Rodriguez- Lone Star High School- Bright Star

Braedon Carlton- Cleburne High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Brynn Thompson- Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Caroline Condor- Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Chloe Stovall- Wylie High School- Matilda

Dalton Shackelford- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Fabiola Caraballo Quijada- Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish

Faith Tull- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Harry Lancaster- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Something Rotten

Jackson Blanton- Liberty Christian School- Matilda

Jessie Moran- The Hockaday School- Into the Woods

Kate Chenault- Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Katie Parker- Midlothian High School- Newsies

Konnor Sheffield- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Something Rotten

Lucas Vandiver- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Mary Frietas- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Matthew Grand- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- The Addams Family: School Edition

Maxwell Nelson- Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Megha Kadiyala- Carroll Senior High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Presley Anderson- Liberty Christian School- Matilda

Roslyn Ackermann- Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Towdah Kiima- Rockwall-Heath High School- Les Misérables

Zachary Cardenas- Midlothian High School- Newsies

Outstanding Supporting Performer

Aly Delloro- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Carter Shamburger- Grapevine Faith Christian School- Newsies

Case Needham- Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Christian Cendejas- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

David Park- Hebron High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Ella Kate Freeman- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Emma Scott- Midlothian High School- Newsies

Fletcher Eberhardt- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!

Gabby Guerrero- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Hannah Lee- McKinney High School- The Spongebob Musical

Hunter Smouse- Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!

Jackson Villanueva- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Something Rotten

Jamilah Turner- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof

Katelyn Norman- Southwest Christian School- Bye Bye Birdie

Maya Ware- Hebron High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Myeisha Jaiswal- Carroll Senior High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Peter Yoon- Plano West Senior High School- Disney's The Little Mermaid

Quinn Hullett- Midlothian High School- Newsies

Quinn Page- Woodrow Wilson High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Reece Wright- Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family

Saidah Guerrero- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Sam Nowlin- All Saints' Episcopal School- Bright Star: School Edition

Tristan Garcia- Midlothian High School- Newsies

Ty Wise- Nolan Catholic High School- Oklahoma!

Yasel Hernandez- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Outstanding Featured Performer

Brandon Chiou- Frisco Memorial High School- Matilda

Carson Hillary- Cleburne High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Charlie Elkman- Woodrow Wilson High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Daniel Milanes- Terrell High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Danny Johnson- Nolan Catholic School- Oklahoma!

David Trejo- Wakeland High School- Pippin

Georgia Fuller- The Hockaday School- Into the Woods

Graham Johnson- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!

Hope Thomas- Byron Nelson High School- Hello, Dolly!

Katy Deml- Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition

Luke Matthews- Grapevine Faith Christian School- Newsies

Majesty Carpenter- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Riley Day- JJ Pearce High School- Once Upon A One More Time: High School Version

Rylan Crowder- Midlothian Heritage High School- Singin' in the Rain

Taylor Winton- The Conservatory at the North Texas Performing Arts Academy- Freaky Friday

Teo Petrov- Coppell High School- Matilda

Violet Bozik- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Comments