Nominees Revealed For 14th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Broadway Dallas has revealed the 2025 nominees for the 14th Annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards. The awards ceremony will take place live at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m.
The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community. This regional program culminates at the Music Hall with an awards ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards, to recognize outstanding musical theater productions and students.
“Congratulations to our 2025 nominees! The High School Musical Theatre Awards is the event we most look forward to every year, and we can't wait to see all the star power this year has to offer,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “It's our honor to celebrate these students and teachers for all their time and effort devoted to spreading the spirit of Broadway in their communities. It's going to be an incredible night!”
A total of 78 productions from 74 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards will be presented in 15 categories and scholarships are awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. Through funds raised by private donations, Broadway Dallas HSMTA will award $65,000 in scholarships to continue to foster the great talent North Texas has to offer. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships to deserving students.
All nominees are listed at BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA. Winners will be announced at the Broadway Dallas HSMTA ceremony on Saturday, May 17 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale Monday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayDallas.org.
2025 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS NOMINEES
Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Midlothian High School- Newsies
Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Keller Central High School- Big Fish
Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Midlothian High School- Newsies
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Marcus High School- Anastasia
Midlothian High School- Newsies
Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Wylie High School- Matilda
Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Hebron High School- The Addams Family: School Edition
Midlothian High School- Newsies
Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Rowlett High School- The Wizard of Oz
Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!
Carroll Senior High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Frisco Centennial High School- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Midlothian Heritage High School- Singin' in the Rain
Midlothian High School- Newsies
Rockwall-Heath High School- Les Misérables
Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Braswell High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Cedar Hill High School- Something Rotten
Frisco Centennial High School- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Frisco Memorial High School- Matilda
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Liberty Christian School- Oliver!
Lone Star High School- Bright Star
North Forney High School- Mamma Mia!
Plano West Senior High School- Disney's The Little Mermaid
Southwest Christian School- Bye Bye Birdie
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Cleburne High School- The Addams Family: School Edition
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Frisco Centennial High School- Chicago: Teen Edition
Frisco Memorial High School- Matilda
Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Something Rotten
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Liberty Christian School- Oliver!
Plano West Senior High School- Disney's The Little Mermaid
Wakeland High School- Pippin
Outstanding Costume Design
Bowie High School- Bye Bye Birdie
Cedar Hill High School- Something Rotten
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- The Addams Family: School Edition
Frisco Memorial High School- Matilda
Guyer High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Lakeview Centennial High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Wylie High School- Matilda
Braswell High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Byron Nelson High School- Hello, Dolly!
Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- The Addams Family: School Edition
Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Frisco Memorial High School-Matilda
Paschal High School- The Sound of Music
Southwest Christian School- Bye Bye Birdie
Wakeland High School- Pippin
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Wylie High School- Matilda
Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Frisco Centennial High School- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Lakeview Centennial High School- Little Shop of Horrors
Marcus High School- Anastasia
Midlothian Heritage High School- Singin' in the Rain
Permian High School- Mean Girls: High School Edition
Plano Senior High School- Shrek the Musical
Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Southwest Christian School- Bye Bye Birdie
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Liberty Christian School- Matilda
Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Midlothian High School- Newsies
North Forney High School- Mamma Mia!
Rowlett High School- The Wizard of Oz
Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Keller Central High School- Big Fish
Liberty Christian School- Matilda
Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Midlothian High School- Newsies
Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Aiden Hansen- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Austin Rodriguez- Lone Star High School- Bright Star
Braedon Carlton- Cleburne High School- The Addams Family: School Edition
Brynn Thompson- Mansfield Legacy High School- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Caroline Condor- Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Chloe Stovall- Wylie High School- Matilda
Dalton Shackelford- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Fabiola Caraballo Quijada- Tyler Legacy High School- Big Fish
Faith Tull- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Harry Lancaster- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Something Rotten
Jackson Blanton- Liberty Christian School- Matilda
Jessie Moran- The Hockaday School- Into the Woods
Kate Chenault- Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Katie Parker- Midlothian High School- Newsies
Konnor Sheffield- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Something Rotten
Lucas Vandiver- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Mary Frietas- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Matthew Grand- Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts- The Addams Family: School Edition
Maxwell Nelson- Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Megha Kadiyala- Carroll Senior High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Presley Anderson- Liberty Christian School- Matilda
Roslyn Ackermann- Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Towdah Kiima- Rockwall-Heath High School- Les Misérables
Zachary Cardenas- Midlothian High School- Newsies
Aly Delloro- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Carter Shamburger- Grapevine Faith Christian School- Newsies
Case Needham- Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Christian Cendejas- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
David Park- Hebron High School- The Addams Family: School Edition
Ella Kate Freeman- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Emma Scott- Midlothian High School- Newsies
Fletcher Eberhardt- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!
Gabby Guerrero- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Hannah Lee- McKinney High School- The Spongebob Musical
Hunter Smouse- Flower Mound High School- Hello, Dolly!
Jackson Villanueva- Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy- Something Rotten
Jamilah Turner- Guyer High School- Fiddler on the Roof
Katelyn Norman- Southwest Christian School- Bye Bye Birdie
Maya Ware- Hebron High School- The Addams Family: School Edition
Myeisha Jaiswal- Carroll Senior High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Peter Yoon- Plano West Senior High School- Disney's The Little Mermaid
Quinn Hullett- Midlothian High School- Newsies
Quinn Page- Woodrow Wilson High School- The Addams Family: School Edition
Reece Wright- Waxahachie High School- The Addams Family
Saidah Guerrero- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Sam Nowlin- All Saints' Episcopal School- Bright Star: School Edition
Tristan Garcia- Midlothian High School- Newsies
Ty Wise- Nolan Catholic High School- Oklahoma!
Yasel Hernandez- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Brandon Chiou- Frisco Memorial High School- Matilda
Carson Hillary- Cleburne High School- The Addams Family: School Edition
Charlie Elkman- Woodrow Wilson High School- The Addams Family: School Edition
Daniel Milanes- Terrell High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Danny Johnson- Nolan Catholic School- Oklahoma!
David Trejo- Wakeland High School- Pippin
Georgia Fuller- The Hockaday School- Into the Woods
Graham Johnson- Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts- On Your Feet!
Hope Thomas- Byron Nelson High School- Hello, Dolly!
Katy Deml- Grapevine High School- Sweeney Todd: School Edition
Luke Matthews- Grapevine Faith Christian School- Newsies
Majesty Carpenter- Arlington Heights High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
Riley Day- JJ Pearce High School- Once Upon A One More Time: High School Version
Rylan Crowder- Midlothian Heritage High School- Singin' in the Rain
Taylor Winton- The Conservatory at the North Texas Performing Arts Academy- Freaky Friday
Teo Petrov- Coppell High School- Matilda
Violet Bozik- Prosper High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition
