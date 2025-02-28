Lyric Stage Presents JEKYLL & HYDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lyric Stage will present its third show of the season, Jekyll & Hyde, at the Lyric Studios Space from March 28 to April 19.

The cast includes Cameron Vargas as Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, Julia Rose Hartman as Lucy Harris, and Nicole Brady-Chen portraying the role of Emma Carew. Also included in the cast are Ben Meaders (Simon Stride), Hunter Lewis (Gabriel John Utterson), AJ Martinez (Lord Savage), Christine Phelan (Lady Beaconsfield), Andy Searcy (Sir Archibald Proops), Hector Garcia (Sir Danvers Carew), James Williams (General Lord Glossop), Doug Fowler (Bishop Of Basingstoke), Jayden Russell (Nellie), Colton Daniel (Spider), and Alexandru Istrate (Poole). Ensemble includes Jacob Thomason, Madeline Carter, Sydney Hamil, Caitlin Martelle, Jessie Prince, Justin Prince, Wyatt Hartz, and Varsha Jagarlamudi.

Creative team includes Catherine Carpenter Cox (Producer), Michael Serrecchia (Director), Larry Miller (Musical Director), Tricia Guenther (Choreographer/Costumer), and Scott Guenther (Set, Lighting, and Sound Designer).

The show opens March 28, 2025, and will run through April 19, 2025.

Photo credit: Keith Warren

Comments