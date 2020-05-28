Luckenbooth Theatre Announces Amended Summer Schedule

You can take an artist out of the theatre but you can't take the theatre out of an artist!

Luckenbooth is excited about the prospect of being back in the theatre in the near future, but are committed to returning in a manner that will prioritize the health and well being of their actors, artistic staff and community. Their three-phase plan is scheduled to begin June 1, 2020 and includes guidelines in coordination with state recommendations and orders. Additional details about this framework will be made available in the near future on their website.

Their Bounce-back from Covid Initiative begins with Phase One: Luckenbooth Summer in Rep! These three productions (The Importance of Being Earnest, The Velveteen Rabbit and The Zoo Story) will feature Luckenbooth Repertory Members and Luckenbooth Repertory Member Candidates in all roles and will offer two viewing options. The first will be a one time live streaming event which will then be followed by a 2 week run via Luckenbooth On Demand. It is their hope that The Zoo Story will also be able to have a traditional viewing opportunity with new safety guidelines and protocol put in place for their patrons, but the final decision on this will be made later in the summer when they have more certainty about the evolution of the current pandemic. The Company is excited to venture into the world of virtual theatre where they can continue to bring the community the creative projects that they love and miss. Full cast lists, performance run dates, safety precautions put in place for the actors and artistic staff, ticket prices and sneak peeks behind the scenes will be available on their Facebook page as well as their website.

Phase Two is all about their community of artists. They will be producing THREE productions (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Coffee with Edgar Allan Poe - the oeuvre..sort of..., and Grimm's Fairy Tales) for *you*, their theatre community, to be a part of. Itching to get back into your character shoes? Do you miss technical design? Come be a part of their biggest summer yet all while assisting in their bounce-back from Covid initiative. Auditions for each production will take place virtually prior to the first day of rehearsal. If you are interested in auditioning, *please* visit the production's audition page - available both on their website and Facebook page - for complete details on everything you may need to know. All roles in every production are open to all genders, ethnicities and abilities and production fees are applicable to actors under the age of 18. Interested in being a part of the technical side? Email them! They LOVE adding artists to their growing theatre family and are proud to provide opportunities in this turbulent time for the performing arts.

Finally, Phase Three! Production Classes and Workshops! Whether you are just starting your theatrical journey or are an experienced thespian looking for ways to continue to hone your craft, they have something for you. These classes will meet Monday through Friday for two weeks and conclude with a virtual performance showcase. Luckenbooth will still offer 1 hour private voice and acting coaching to anyone interested, though these will be also be virtual for the time being. Detailed information on these offerings can be found on their website.

Come join them this summer and find out why people are falling in love with what they do and who they are! To their returning patrons and artists they say: "thank you for your continued support - we would not be what we are without you. We are hopeful that our scheduled Season 5 programming will resume in July or August with additional safety precautions put in place for our artists and audiences. Stay safe and healthy! We look forward to "seeing" you soon."

