Local Playwrights to Write Scary Short Plays for Virtual Production of IT CAME FROM THEATRE THREE

DGDG's The Bippy Bobby Boo Show to move forward virtually as well!

Something spine-chilling this way comes... in the form of a new virtual offering from Theatre Three to replace The Rocky Horror Show.

Theatre Three has commissioned four local playwrights; Jonathan Norton, Blake Hackler, Nicole Neely and The Drama Club to contribute short, frightening pieces to be produced virtually in one jam-packed program with two very distinguished hosts to keep things moving along.

Directed by Theatre Three Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt and Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela, It Came From Theatre Three will be performed and designed to work within the necessary current social distancing restrictions. Streaming access codes are only $15 and are available for purchase at www.Theatre3Dallas.com.

"The idea for It Came From Theater Three really came out of practicality," says Vela. "Because we're having to watch every single penny, we chose to retell classic tales from urban legends/myths/folklore which are all in the public domain. We knew we needed help writing them and because Jeffrey and I love our local playwrights, we decided 'Why don't we commission a few of our colleagues to write original scary tales instead!'"

"It will be similar in that in order to keep performers safe, they will be recorded individually," Schmidt continues. "Their performances will be edited together. Aesthetically, part of the show might look a lot like our production of The Immigrant. However, that has now become our baseline. We learned a lot. Now it's time to build on those lessons and maybe break some of our own creative rules!"

Are we bringing back the critically acclaimed variety Halloween special courtesy of Danielle Georgiou Dance Group? You better boo-lieve it! Bippy Bobby is BACK with The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: 2020 Call-in Special. Tickets are $15 and also available for purchase at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. Keep an eye out for specials to see both Halloween offerings for a special scare-tacular price!

Patrons will purchase virtual tickets for streaming. Tickets for each performance are limited! Consider each viewing opportunity as a performance that begins at the published time. Videos must be accessed within 30 minutes of the start times for each show. In addition to the streamed performance, viewers will be provided with a digital version of a traditional performance program. Plus, Theatre Three will host talkbacks on Facebook following the evening performances on October 19, October 23, and before the performance on October 31. (www.facebook.com/theatre3dallas)

