Keyboard Conversations Returns To The Eisemann Center With MUSICAL VALENTINES, February 20

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel continues the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Musical Valentines in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:30.

In Musical Valentines, Jeffrey explores passion, love, and longing in the romantic masterworks of Chopin, Schumann, Liszt, and Mendelssohn. Learn more about the artists, their time in history, and how they expressed the ideals of an era through their musical compositions.



In addition to his solo appearances, Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations, concerts with lively commentary in an innovative format that differs from traditional recitals and appearances with symphony orchestras. Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel is for both music aficionados and those that aspire to be so. He will draw you into the composers' lives by sharing fascinating details about their creative processes. As a result, you will leave the concert with a deeper appreciation of the music and the artist.



Single tickets range from $42-$50 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Eisemann Center lobby hours are 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and during all public events. Music teachers who purchase a ticket to a concert may request a complimentary ticket to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert, an initiative made possible by the Eisemann Educates program.

Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.