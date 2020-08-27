Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players Will Host YNOT Awards on September 5

The event will be held at 6:30pm at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee Bar in downtown Jefferson.

Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players will host its annual YNOT Awards on September 5, Longview News-Journal reports.

Performers nominated for YNOT Awards include Mark McKay, Joe Todaro, Fran Hurley, Keith Lack, Sara Davis, Don Harris, Hollis Shadden, Johanna Eppley, Lisa Daye, Penny Mann,Billy Ramsey, Myra Frye, Rosemarie Ramsire and Riley Cox.

Each candidate will receive a certificate of appreciation and the winners will receive a trophy.

"The slightly scaled back event with limited seating will be an evening of celebration and appreciation for the actors and technicians who work with the thespian group year in and year out," founder Marcia Thomas said in a statement. "Ballots are sent out to the members of the group for voting on the best in several categories including Best Actor and Actress in Drama/Comedy and in Musical Comedy productions."

There will be a limit of 30 people able to attend the event. Complimentary wine, punch and snacks will be provided. For information, call 903-665-8243. Social distancing will be observed and masks are optional.

