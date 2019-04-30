JMBLYA Partners With Music Forward Foundation To Provide Free Music Education Workshop And Tickets To Dallas-area Students From Underserved Communities

JMBLYA announced a partnership with the Music Forward Foundation to provide an "All Access" educational workshop with top music industry leaders and ticket incentives for students from underserved communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area during the May music festival.

Through this partnership, JMBLYA will donate 300 tickets to the May 3 festival, featuring Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates and more, as incentives for high school students to meet campus educational goals such as class attendance, grade achievement and FAFSA application completion. Music Forward-the nonprofit organization within Live Nation Entertainment dedicated to transforming young lives, inspiring careers and championing a more inclusive music industry-will facilitate the JMBLYA free-ticket distribution across multiple Dallas ISD high schools by working in partnership with Dallas ISD and Big Thought, the arts-based nonprofit that provides programs, opportunities and experiences to youth in marginalized communities.

Additionally, 20 students from Carter High School have been selected to participate in an "All Access" tour of JMBLYA on Thursday, May 2, where they will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how a music festival comes together. The tour will focus on various careers associated with producing a festival such as talent buying, venue operations, live production, marketing, ticketing and more. Carter High School was chosen through the new Beyond the Classroom initiative, a collaboration between Big Thought and the Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs in which students from disadvantaged communities are provided opportunities to visit and collaborate with local artists and businesses that focus on diverse expressions of the arts.

JMBLYA and Music Forward will also co-host a music industry panel discussion with For the Students, an organization that produces speaking tours designed to educate students interested in pursuing music careers. The event will offer insights on the music industry from prominent panelists including: Sascha Guttfreund, president, ScoreMore Shows; Cortez Bryant, co-CEO, Blueprint Group/Maverick and manager to 2019 JMBLYA performer Lil Wayne; David Ali, founder, Above Ground Entertainment and manager to Kehlani as well as 2019 JMBLYA performer P-Lo; and Madisyn Holland, social media director, ScoreMore Shows.

Ogden Payne, Forbes contributor and founder of For the Students, will moderate the panel. For the Students regularly hosts live Q&As with top-tier music industry professionals at colleges and universities across the country. Their mission is to provide traditional and non-traditional students with opportunities to build their network, learn about the realities of the music business from an insider's point of view, and understand that pursuing a career in music means more than possessing vocal and instrumental talent.

The panel discussion will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, beginning at 6 p.m. at the House of Blues Dallas (2200 N. Lamar St., Dallas, Texas). Participating high school students will attend, and the event will also be open to local college students and the general Dallas community free of charge.

To RSVP for the panel, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-forward-for-the-students-present-the-jmblya-music-business-panel-tickets-60271508705 Admission is not guaranteed and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

JMBLYA, Texas' biggest hip-hop festival, now in its seventh year, will again offer its festivalgoers a stacked lineup of today's hottest and most sought-after musicians. The two-city, two-day fest will kick off in Dallas on Friday, May 3, with a return to the historic Fair Park near downtown Dallas, followed by a stop in Austin on Saturday, May 4, at the award-winning, multi-purpose entertainment facility Circuit of the Americas (COTA). This year's headlining acts include Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and Kevin Gates, along with Gunna, Sheck Wes, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Bhad Bhabie, City Girls, Maxo Kream, P-Lo, WHOOKILLEDKENNY and 10K.Caash. GA and VIP ticket packages are available for purchase at JMBLYA.com.





