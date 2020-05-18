JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Rescheduled At Bass Performance Hall

In light of the current COVID-19 concerns in Fort Worth and around the country, and in accordance with city and health professionals' recommendations, Performing Arts Fort Worth's upcoming engagement of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has been rescheduled. The show will now play Bass Performance Hall July 27 - August 1, 2021.

No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Tickets for the August 25 - 30, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. Emails will be sent to ticket holders with additional information concerning their new performance dates.

Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

The box office is working virtually, communication may be delayed and take longer than normal.

