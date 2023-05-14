HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM to Present Summer Tour

On June 9th - 11th, the "Into The Parasite" Tour continues with its summer leg featuring three ALL-NEW escape games.

Haunted Hints is a traveling escape room with spooky flair. They offer pop up escape games in haunting themes that are fun, immersive and creative.

On June 9th - 11th, the "Into The Parasite" Tour continues with its summer leg featuring three ALL-NEW escape games. For the first time ever, it will make a stop at FanExpo Dallas inside The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center with additional stops in Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

Their unique and theatrical games are created as anthology short stories hosted by Master Crimson, Ruler of Haunted Hints. They run for 15 minute blocks in groups of 2-8. Games are designed to be family-friendly and suited for people ages 8 and up.

In "CATACOMB OF SILENCE: DRACULA'S CONTROL" the Count himself has silenced your voice with his mind control. Now you must figure out Helsing's code to unlock the weapons and kill the evil vampire. You'll have six minutes to solve six hints (without talking) and find the six missing letters of Helsing's code to escape his control. But be warned, one wrong move and your blood is his to drink.

In "CABIN OF CAPTIVITY: WITCHES' BREW" you've been tied up by the evil, triplet witches. Now you must find the name of the potion that will put them to sleep. You'll have six minutes to solve six hints (without standing) and find the six missing letters of the potion to untie yourselves. But be warned, one wrong move and your soul is theirs to keep.

In "SUSPECTS IN HANDCUFFS: ROTTEN CHEF" you've been mistakenly handcuffed by the authorities. Now you must find the name of the infamous rotten chef to prove your innocence. You'll have six minutes to solve six hints (while handcuffed) and find the six missing letters of the real criminal's name. But be warned, one wrong move and you'll be the one on the chopping block.

Dare to enter with your friends/team, solve the puzzles and escape the killer time. Tickets are $13 per person, per game and are available online at Click Here or cash at the door. Convention tickets are sold separately.




