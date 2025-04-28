Evangelion Wind Symphony Coming to North America This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 2025, as the EVANGELION series marks its 30th anniversary, the highly acclaimed Evangelion Wind Symphony from Japan will make its North American debut with performances in three cities—Toronto (Canada), Irving (Texas), and Los Angeles (California)—this August.

Since its television debut in 1995, the EVANGELION series has captivated fans worldwide with its groundbreaking storytelling, iconic visuals, and unforgettable music. Now, its rich musical legacy will be brought to life by the powerful sound of a wind orchestra in Evangelion Wind Symphony 2025, an international tour that promises to immerse audiences in the series' beloved soundtrack like never before.

Premiering in Tokyo in September 2018, this concert has since become an annual sensation in Japan, selling out every performance. The upcoming North American concerts will showcase a breathtaking selection of musical masterpieces composed by Shiro Sagisu, performed by a full-scale wind orchestra. Additionally, a special performance by Yoko Takahashi is planned for select parts of the program.

The program will include iconic tracks from both the original TV series and the Rebuild of Evangelion film saga. Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the music of EVANGELION performed live on an overwhelming wind symphony.

North America Tour Schedule

Meridian Hall, Toronto (Canada) – Tuesday, August 26, 2025

The Pavilion, Irving (Texas) – Thursday, August 28, 2025

Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles (California) – Saturday, August 30, 2025

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 28th, 2025, and can be purchased here. Early bird tickets will be available starting today to Kashamara Productions followers and subscribers. The first 1,000 ticket buyers in each city will receive a limited edition EVANGELION badge at the concert, which will unlock a secret surprise to be announced in the coming weeks.

About the “EVANGELION” Series

The 1995 TV series Neon Genesis Evangelion became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. In 2007, the franchise was reimagined as the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, helmed by creator, writer, and director Hideaki Anno. The first three films—Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone., Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance., and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo.—were released to critical and commercial success, continuously attracting new fans and gaining widespread popularity across diverse audiences.

The fourth and final installment of the Rebuild series, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, marked the conclusion of the saga. Released on March 8, 2021, the film achieved a final box office revenue of 10.28 billion yen, drawing an audience of 6.73 million viewers. It is currently available for exclusive streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, on October 4, 2025, the Evangelion series will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

