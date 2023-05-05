Dallas Theater Center To Host Annual RENAISSANCE CENTERSTAGE Gala

Dallas Theater Center's annual fundraising gala, Renaissance Centerstage, will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Tickets and information can be found at www.dallastheatercenter.org.

This event is an opportunity for patrons to support the Dallas Theater Center as it continues to create incredible productions and programs. The evening will include a full dinner, signature drinks, amazing artistry, live music, an exciting auction, and raffle give-away - a trip to New York!

Mickie and Jeff Bragalone, this year's Gala event chairs, will host this spectacular event. Guests will enjoy an evening of laughter and entertainment, featuring special performances by members of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, led by Sally Vahle Nystuen and Bob Hess and musical director Scott Eckert. The evening will also grant the prestigious Linda and Bill Custard Award to the legendary Robyn Flatt, founder and executive director of Dallas Children's Theater, a fundraising auction, and a grand prize raffle that includes a coveted trip to New York.

Immediately following the event, festivities will continue with an after party featuring music by DJ Unstable, drinks and appetizers. After-party tickets are available for purchase for $150 on the Dallas Theater Center website.

"This year's Gala will provide an opportunity for people from throughout our community to come together to support DTC and celebrate the artistry, education and community engagement that we have shared with Dallas for 63 years," said Kevin Moriarty, DTC's executive director. "We are thrilled to honor Robyn Flatt with the Linda and Bill Custard Award, in recognition of her many years of transformational artistry at DTC and at Dallas Children's Theater. With the essential funds raised at the gala, Dallas Theater Center will build upon our artistic legacy and continue to create Tony Award winning professional theater in Dallas for generations to come."

For more information, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/gala

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Dallas Theater Center is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country. Under the leadership of Executive Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, Dallas Theater Center produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol; extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery, a partnership with Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts; and many community collaborations. In 2017, in collaboration with Ignite/Arts Dallas at SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the AT&T Performing Arts Center, DTC launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring more than 200 Dallas citizens performing a large scale theatrical production. Throughout its history, Dallas Theater Center has produced many new works, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren's All the King's Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of Miller, Mississippi by Boo Killebrew; Stagger Lee by Will Power; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; penny candy by Jonathan Norton; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Dallas Theater Center gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors: Texas Instruments and Texas Instruments Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Lexus, TACA, and Texas Commission on the Arts.

Commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: At Dallas Theater Center, all are welcome. We want to be the best place to work and see theater, and to be a positive and transformational force in Dallas and beyond. We stand-up for equity, diversity, and inclusion across our company and community. As a leading national theater, we recognize that building an equitable, diverse, and inclusive environment is central to our relevance and sustainability in the community we serve and love.