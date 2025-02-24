Dallas Symphony Orchestra Premieres Sean Shepherd's Quadruple Concerto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed composer Sean Shepherd will unveil a dynamic new concerto spotlighting the four woodwind principals of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra: David Buck, flute; Erin Hannigan, oboe; Gregory Raden, clarinet; and Ted Soluri, bassoon.

Led by Fabio Luisi, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents the world premiere of Shepherd's Quadruple Concerto from April 17–19 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

A trained bassoonist himself, Shepherd embraced the opportunity to compose for this exceptional ensemble of players, which he calls his “Woodwind Dream Team.” Reflecting on the unique role of woodwind principals in an orchestra, he explains:

“Each of these individuals is a major musical contributor, leading their own sections and constantly in musical contact with each other, negotiating tuning, balance, color and at least one of them providing some solo commentary in nearly every piece of music written for orchestra since the 18th century—they are the intimate personal voice of the composer when it comes to the orchestra.”

Regarding the inspiration behind the final movement, Shepherd shares:

“Ganymede was, according to Homer, the ‘loveliest born of the race of mortals, and therefore the gods caught him away to themselves, to be Zeus's wine-pourer, for the sake of his beauty, so he might be among the immortals.' We may each decide for ourselves whether or not this is a happy outcome for the hero of the third movement, but that Ganymede, the gentle giant and largest of Jupiter's 95 moons, may also be a beautiful and rich source for musical reflection isn't lost on me.”

Musical Influences: Mozart, Beethoven, and the Baroque

Shepherd's Quadruple Concerto draws on music of the past, including Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante—which features a similar grouping of wind soloists—and the Italian Baroque concerto. The title itself pays homage to Beethoven's Triple Concerto.

Shepherd elaborates:

“One can reflect on the Italian Baroque concerto, in which the ripieno (padding! by which we mean both the full orchestra and the music they provide) is crucial to the structure of the piece, or Mozart's perfectly charming Sinfonia Concertante, so typically full of character to match the virtuosity flowing from the composer's quill pen and into the musicians' hands.”

Upcoming Orchestral Performances

Later this season, Cristian Măcelaru and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform Shepherd's orchestral work Sprout, a piece inspired by the earth's resilience in the face of climate change (May 30–June 1).

Concert Information

Thursday, April 17 at 7:30pm CST

Friday, April 18 at 7:30pm CST

Saturday, April 19 at 7:30pm CST

Meyerson Symphony Center | Dallas, TX

More info

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Fabio Luisi, conductor

David Buck, flute

Erin Hannigan, oboe Gregory Raden, clarinet

Ted Soluri, bassoon

