Dallas Summer Musicals Postpones JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Engagement

Dallas Summer Musicals will extend its postponement of performances to include JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, originally scheduled for April 28 - May 10, 2020 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. This announcement comes as a result of Dallas County's order to cancel gatherings of 500 or more until April 29, 2020 due to Covid-19, and follows DSM's previously announced postponements of COME FROM AWAY and RENT in alignment with this order.

Dallas County's ban on gatherings of 500 or more through 11:59pm on April 29 impacts the following DSM productions:

COME FROM AWAY has been rescheduled for January 5-17, 2021 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. All ticket holders have been notified. The new performance schedule and additional information can be found at dallassummermusicals.org/shows/come-from-away.

RENT and JESUS CHRIST SUPERTAR have been postponed. DSM is encouraging ticket holders to hold on to their tickets as they work to bring both productions back to Dallas. Patrons will be updated as soon as possible with more information on the status of these events. If DSM is unable to reschedule these engagements, ticket holders will be notified and offered credits, exchanges and refunds. Updates will also be posted at DallasSummerMusicals.org and on DSM's social media channels.

DSM is in the process of contacting all ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors, partners and other stakeholders impacted by this Dallas County order, and asks for the public's support and continued adherence to safe and healthy practices already widely publicized. Further information will be shared as more is learned over the coming weeks. All performances for the remaining shows in Dallas Summer Musicals' season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, an update will be sent to all impacted ticket holders.





