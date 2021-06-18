Dallas ISD & Dallas Summer Musicals Collaborate On LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING Dance Video Project

Dallas Summer Musicals and Dallas Independent School District today announced the release of the "Lift Every Voice and Sing" Dance Video Project starring Dallas ISD students and their teachers in celebration of the spirit of collaboration and to raise awareness for the necessity of arts in the school district.

The video features one dancer from each Dallas ISD High school performing to Melba Moore's rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing", often referred to as the Black national anthem. The performances were recorded in various locations throughout Fair Park, Dallas Summer Musicals' home since its inception.

Originally conceptualized by Lincoln High School dance instructor Iris Wyatt, the project stemmed from DSM's ConnectEDU powered by PNC, a professional development series in which district teachers participated during the 2020-2021 school year. The performance was choreographed by Booker T. Washington HSPVA student Moira Perry.

"We are so proud of the inspiring work done by these Dallas ISD students and teachers," said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "This project is a beautiful result of our partnership with Dallas ISD and we cannot wait to see what comes out of these classrooms in the future."

"We know fine arts is often the reason why kids come to school, and in Dallas ISD our program proudly serves 800 teachers and 100,000 students. With that responsibility in mind, we knew that despite the challenges associated with COVID, students and teachers had to keep creating and practicing their art. Watching these artists display their creativity over the past year has been simply astounding and equally humbling to witness such artistic excellence around the Zoom room, classrooms, and beyond," said Tim Linley, Executive Director, Academic Enrichment and Support.

The video will be available on DSM's YouTube channel beginning on Friday, June 18 at 10:00 AM to mark the end of the Dallas ISD school year and the beginning of the weekend celebrating Juneteenth.