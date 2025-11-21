Dallas Black Dance Theatre Reveals Christen Reyes as Artistic Director Of DBDT: Encore!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) has named Christen Reyes as Artistic Director of DBDT: Encore!, the organization's renowned Second Company. Reyes, an accomplished dancer, choreographer, and educator with deep roots in the DBDT family, will lead the ensemble as it continues to bring the power of dance to communities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region and beyond.

"It is with great excitement that I congratulate Christen on her appointment as Artistic Director for DBDT: Encore!” said Richard A. Freeman, Jr., Artistic Director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre. “Having witnessed her artistry and dedication over many years, I can attest to the vision, discipline, and passion she will bring to every endeavor. Her leadership will not only elevate the organization but also inspire the next generation of dancers to pursue excellence."

Reyes brings a unique perspective to the role, having served as a dancer with DBDT: Encore! for three seasons while simultaneously serving as rehearsal assistant for two of those seasons. She subsequently served as Artistic Assistant for DBDT: Encore!, giving her an intimate understanding of the ensemble's artistic mission and operations. Her leadership during this time demonstrated her exceptional ability to nurture young artists while maintaining the highest standards of artistic excellence.

“I am so humbled to step into the role as Artistic Director of DBDT: Encore!” said Reyes. “My deep work with this next generation of young artists over the last 8 years, is the foundation of my inspiration to keep Encore! innovative, global, and inspirational for the company members and the future audiences alike.”

As Artistic Director, Reyes will oversee all artistic programming for DBDT: Encore!, including repertory selection, educational initiatives, and community partnerships. She succeeds Nycole Ray, who served as Artistic Director of DBDT: Encore! for 15 years during her 30-year tenure with the organization in a multitude of leadership and dance roles.

“Not only is this a full circle moment, but it is one that I do not take lightly, as these are giant shoes to fill. Nycole Ray was my director and has been a mentor to me since I transitioned into education, and even still. How she has elevated and grown the Second Company to what it is today, and how her impact has directly prepared me as well as a host of others, makes this assignment all the more special” said Reyes. “I stand on the shoulders of her, and all of the powerful women who have held a leadership role within the walls of Dallas Black Dance Theatre.”