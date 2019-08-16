DSM Announces American Sign Language Subscriptions & 5-Show Packages For 2019/2020 Season

In an on-going effort to make its presentations accessible to as many North Texans as possible, Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA) have announced that Broadway season subscriptions featuring American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances are now available. Furthermore, DSM is currently offering five-show packages for the 2019-2020 season, available only for a limited time.

Professional ASL interpretation will be provided for the Saturday matinee performance in the second week of each show in DSM's 2019/2020 season which features seven national touring Broadway hits: Dear Evan Hansen, Disney's Frozen, Come From Away, Jesus Christ Superstar, CATS, Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Magaritaville, and The Band's Visit. All shows will be presented at the Music Hall at Fair Park, except The Band's Visit which DSM will present at the Winspear Opera House on the campus of the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

In addition to these scheduled ASL performances, DSM also provides state-of-the-art Assisted Listening Devices at all of its performances through the patented HEAR US NOW! program. The Music Hall at Fair Park has undergone a major transition to significantly improve patrons' listening experience including substantial advancements in DSM hearing assist connectivity options and sound quality. HEAR US NOW! enhanced listening opportunities are delivered to patrons by a variety of methods ranging from DSM enhanced headsets to technology compatible with T-coil, FM receiver (Phonak channel 1 or equivalent), or selected streamers.

"Our mission at DSM is to provide access to the magic of musical theatre to everyone," said DSM president Ken Novice. "HEAR US NOW! and our ASL performances are just a few examples of what we are doing to fulfill this objective."

Patrons interested in ASL subscriptions will be seated in section B of the Music Hall to ensure the best sight-line and proximity to both the interpreters and the on-stage performance. ASL subscriptions can be purchased online: click here to purchase ASL subscription and use promo code: ASL20. They can also be purchased by calling DSM's subscriber hotline at 866-276-4884 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dallas Summer Musicals' 2019-2020 five-show packages start at just $185 and are only available now through Monday, August 26, 2019. The five-show package includes Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Jesus Christ Superstar, Disney's Frozen and Escape to Margaritaville. Packages can be purchased online at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by calling DSM's subscriber hotline at 866-276-4884 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Season subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now, and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, and exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. Group minimums start as low as 10 for select shows; groups can reserve seats now by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.





