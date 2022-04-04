DREAMGIRLS On Sale April 8 At Bass Performance Hall

DREAMGIRLS comes to the Bass Hall stage to round out the current Jubilee Theatre season. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10am!

Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

Through Gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco and more, DREAMGIRLS takes the audience through a time portal of when rhythm and blues and soul music magic were part of a new American sound that swept the nation and world. Explore the themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the entertainment industry. Based on the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and others, this spectacular musical production features the classic songs "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", "Listen", "I Am Changing" and "One Night Only".

Presented by Jubilee Theatre in partnership with Performing Arts Fort Worth, this production of DREAMGIRLS is directed by Jubilee Theatre's Artistic Director, D. Wambui Richardson, with music direction by Steven A. Taylor and choreography by Quinton Winston. DREAMGIRLS features music by Henry Kreiger and book and lyrics by Tony Award Winner Tom Eyen.

"We are thrilled to be working with Performing Arts Fort Worth once again to present a production on the Bass Hall stage," said Christie M. Howard, Jubilee Theatre's Managing Director. "After the success and warm reception of Southern Boys last summer, we felt a Broadway musical was necessary to close our season, and what better show than the iconic DREAMGIRLS? This story of hope through trials and tribulation is one that still resonates with audiences," she said "And when combined with that fabulous score, it's like our partnership with Performing Arts Fort Worth, a perfect pairing. A heartfelt thank you goes to Dione and her staff for seeing value in showcasing diverse perspectives through various mediums of artistic expression."

"It's hard to believe that it's almost been a year since we welcomed audiences back into Bass Hall with Southern Boys," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "Being able to come together with Jubilee Theatre again after this great return in the pandemic means a great deal to us. We are grateful to play a part in telling this incredible story in the Fort Worth theatre community."

Tickets start at $33 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com and www.jubileetheatre.org.

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.