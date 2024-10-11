COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Winspear Opera House in January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Dallas at the Winspear Opera House for a limited engagement January 14-19 as part of the 2024/2025 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. COME FROM AWAY tickets are on sale now!

Individual tickets for COME FROM AWAY will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show “An affecting, stirring and unpretentious new musical. Christopher Ashley's production lets the simple goodness of ordinary people outshine sensational evil,” and Bob Verini of Variety raved, “Superb! Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein have forged a moving, thoroughly entertaining tribute to international amity and the indomitable human spirit.”

Returning cast members include Kathleen Cameron, Addison Garner, Andrew Hendrick, Kristin Litzenberg, Erich Schroeder and Andre Williams. The 24-25 touring production of COME FROM AWAY will also feature John Anker Bow, Ryaan Farhadi, Richard Chaz Gomez, Jordan Hayakawa, Tyler Olshansky-Bailon, Hannah-Kathryn Wall, Nick Berke, K. Bernice, Jordan Diggory, Rayna L. Hickman, Sierra Naomi and Justin Phillips.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

