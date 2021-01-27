Avant Chamber Ballet Releases Second Performance Of Virtual Season

Avant Chamber Ballet announced the release date of the next performance for the 2020-21 virtual season. The program will be available to start streaming on February 12th just in time for Valentine's Day weekend and a romantic evening safe at home. The performance brings audiences two modern and relevant ballets.

The new work "Still Growing" by guest choreographer Madison Hicks is a response to our experiences in 2020 and features music by Max Richter. Katie Puder's 19th Amendment premiered in February of last year and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of a woman's right to vote. The ballet features commissioned music by Quinn Mason performed by MAKE Trio.

Viewers have two options to purchase the performance. They may rent the show for $30 and get 48 hours of access or subscribe for $99 and get unlimited access to this performance and three other productions including Nutcracker Sweets which was released in December. Subscribers may also choose to the deluxe subscription for $199 and receive access to archival performances and behind-the-scenes videos and interviews.

Streaming starts February 12, 2021. Renting ($30) or subscription (starts at $99) for purchase through avantchamberballet.org