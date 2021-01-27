Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Avant Chamber Ballet Releases Second Performance Of Virtual Season

The program will be available to start streaming on February 12th.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Avant Chamber Ballet announced the release date of the next performance for the 2020-21 virtual season. The program will be available to start streaming on February 12th just in time for Valentine's Day weekend and a romantic evening safe at home. The performance brings audiences two modern and relevant ballets.

The new work "Still Growing" by guest choreographer Madison Hicks is a response to our experiences in 2020 and features music by Max Richter. Katie Puder's 19th Amendment premiered in February of last year and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of a woman's right to vote. The ballet features commissioned music by Quinn Mason performed by MAKE Trio.

Viewers have two options to purchase the performance. They may rent the show for $30 and get 48 hours of access or subscribe for $99 and get unlimited access to this performance and three other productions including Nutcracker Sweets which was released in December. Subscribers may also choose to the deluxe subscription for $199 and receive access to archival performances and behind-the-scenes videos and interviews.

Streaming starts February 12, 2021. Renting ($30) or subscription (starts at $99) for purchase through avantchamberballet.org


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky 1/31 8 PM ET
Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer & Seth Rudetsky 1/31 8 PM ET
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows
The Dallas Opera Cancels Spring 2021 Operas, Announces New 2021/2022 Season Photo

The Dallas Opera Cancels Spring 2021 Operas, Announces New 2021/2022 Season

BWW Blog: 28 Plays in 28 Days Photo

BWW Blog: 28 Plays in 28 Days

Theatre Wesleyan To Present One-Act Adaptation Of UNCLE VANYA Photo

Theatre Wesleyan To Present One-Act Adaptation Of UNCLE VANYA

BWW Interview: Anne Kogan Brings a New Kind of Entertainment Company to Life with THE GENE Photo

BWW Interview: Anne Kogan Brings a New Kind of Entertainment Company to Life with THE GENERATORS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Atriz Mirim Giovanna Lodes Estreia Em GÊNESIS'
  • Escola Regência Tem Matriculas Abertas Para Aulas De Música Em 2021
  • Em Clima De Verão, Segundo Clipe De VINIIARA é Lançado Nas Redes Sociais
  • Ator Daniel Vega Diniz Comenta Sobre A Sua Carreira Na Pandemia