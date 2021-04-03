Amarillo Symphony Returns to Live Performances With 'Beethoven in Havana' Concert

Amarillo Symphony returns to live performances with Beethoven in Havana running April 23-24, 2021.

Maestro Bairos, the orchestra, and special guest artist Joachim Horsley offer a musical journey of classical-Cuban fusion, Gershwin's bluesy An American in Paris, and Lecuona's energetic Malagueña. Join the orchestra as the audience is transported across the world with these incredible pieces of music. The long-awaited return of the audience and orchestra to the Globe-News Center will be a memorable night.

Jacomo Bairos, conductor

Joachim Horsley, guest artist

Repertoire:

Gershwin, An American in Paris

Lecuona, Malagueña

Horsley, Beethoven in Havana and selected works

The performances takes place at the Globe-News Center For The Performing Arts located at 500 S Buchanan St in Amarillo, TX.

Learn more at https://amarillosymphony.org/event/beethoven-in-havana/.