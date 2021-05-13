The Ron Kobayashi Trio Featuring Andrea Miller to Perform at Irvine Barclay Theatre

Jazz is central to the Barclay's musical DNA. For 30 years, they have brought the greatest names in this music to their stage. And now, they're launching a new program to bring the greatest names in jazz right into your home.

They will be starting their new series with the Ron Kabayashi Trio featuring vocalist Andrea Miller. Filmed live on the Barclay stage, this first concert was expertly shot and is brimming with pulsating energy from start to finish. The intimate concert features such classics as "Blue Skies," Body and Soul," Love Me or Leave Me," Caravan," Cute," and Georgia on My Mind."

Performing together for the past 27 years, the Ron Kobayashi Trio (consisting of pianist Ron Kobayashi, bassist Baba Elefante, and drummer Steve Dixon) is one of the few jazz groups to have found a way to sustain itself for the long term. Great improvisors, the group has developed a rare level of music collaboration that makes each performance a special experience for the audience.

In 1996, the Ron Kobayashi Trio was voted "Best Jazz Group in Orange County" by readers of the OC Weekly, and were nominated for "Best Jazz Artist" at the 2012 Orange County Music Awards. They have played numerous jazz festivals and clubs throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. The trio have recorded five CDs and one DVD to date, receiving airplay around the world.

Andrea Miller's voice has been described as soulful, sensual, hypnotic, and endearing. In 2020, she became a top-5 finalist in the International Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition. Influenced by Nancy Wilson, Sarah Vaughan, and Stevie Wonder, Andrea is currently heating up the international jazz scene and radio stations.

May 20, 2021 to May 31, 2021

presented by Live@theBarclay

Tickets:$20

Buy tickets: https://www.thebarclay.org/buy-tickets/2020-2021-season-events/the-ron-kobayashi-trio.html