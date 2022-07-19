Summer Fun On The Julianne And George Argyros Plaza Continues With Fan-Favorite Tuesday Night Dance: Line Dance

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced the return of Tuesday Night Dance: Line Dance on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Tuesday Night Dance is fun, upbeat, and designed for all ages and abilities-all are welcome, no dance experience required. Every Tuesday throughout the month of August, guest teacher Dev Edwards will teach a new series of line dances from her extensive repertoire as performer, choreographer, and teacher of line dance.

Dev Edwards has performed alongside country music legends as well as worked as principal dancer and choreographer for many TV networks including ABC sitcom 'Splitting Up Together', NBC sitcom 'The Guest Book', Paramount 'The Singles Table' with Alicia Silverstone, Disney's 'Toy Story' live production at The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, and numerous TV commercials - to name a few. Currently, Dev teaches in Southern California at Montana's in San Dimas, The Ranch Saloon in Anaheim, and The Cowboy Palace in Chatsworth. Being both a professional singer and dancer, Dev loves to entertain and to create a fun rapport with her classes and private lessons, bringing both classic and contemporary dances to the floor!

For reservations and tickets, visit www.SCFTA.org, or the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa by calling (714) -556-2787.

