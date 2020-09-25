The fall session runs September 29 - December 12, 2020.

South Coast Repertory kicks off its Fall Acting Classes next week!

SCR offers a safe and welcoming environment for your child to build self-confidence, communication skills and creativity. The skills developed and explored in our classes give students the abilitya?? to become creative problema??-solvers, inspired communicators and innovative thinkers. These skills help them improve their school work today, excel in the job market tomorrow a??including possible careers in the artsa??, and move through life with success.

Tuition is $a??3a??a??a??35 per 10-week session and $2a??a??a??9a??5 for any additional siblings. Please call (714) 708-5510 a??for the sibling discount.

20a??20-21 Season Schedule

FALL SESSION: September 29 - December 12, 2020 (No class Thanksgiving week)

WINTER SESSION: a??January 12 - a??a??March 20, 202a??1

SPRING SESSION:a?? March 23 - a??June a??5, 202a??1 (For returning students only)

Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You