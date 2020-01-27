Segerstrom Center's Chamber Series Will Continue with Vienna Piano Trio

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announcd the return of the internationally acclaimed Vienna Piano Trio on February 29, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Celebrated for its finesse, exuberance, tonal allure, and irresistible panache, the Vienna Piano Trio has been regarded as one of the world's leading chamber ensembles. The renowned trio performs a program of Haydn, Ravel and Mendelssohn. Members include David McCarroll, violin; Clemens Hagen, cello; and Stefan Mendl, piano.



Single tickets start at $29 and are available now online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds the Colburn Foundation for its support of the Chamber Music Series and its corporate partner United Airlines, Official Airline.

PROGRAM NOTES

Haydn: Piano Trio in E Minor, XV:12

Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66

BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION

Long established as one of the world's leading chamber ensembles, and perennially fresh in its artistry, the Vienna Piano Trio was founded in 1988 by the Viennese pianist Stefan Mendl. His partners are the Californian violinist David McCarroll, a member of the trio since 2015, and the Austrian cellist Clemens Hagen, who joined in 2018.



Together, the players embody the ensemble's continuing commitment to bridging the traditions and practice of Europe and America. This philosophy stems from the trio's early years and its mentoring by such ensembles as the Trio di Trieste, Haydn-Trio Wien, Beaux Arts Trio and the Guarneri and LaSalle quartets, and by the violinists Isaac Stern and Jaime Laredo.



Both sustaining and expanding the repertoire for piano trio, the ensemble complements the masterworks of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries with new works, the product of collaborations with such leading contemporary composers as Friedrich Cerha, Georg Friedrich Haas, György Kurtág, Johannes Maria Staud and Jörg Widmann.



Since the 2006-2007 season the Vienna Piano Trio has had its own subscription series at the Vienna Konzerthaus and has been a regular visitor to the world's major concert halls (such as Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Konzerthaus Berlin, Wigmore Hall London and Cité de la Musique in Paris) and festivals (such as the Schubertiade Schwarzenberg, Wiener Festwochen, Mozartwoche Salzburg, Grafenegg, Rheingau, Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, Flanders, Aix-en-Provence, Prades-Casals, Kuhmo, Princeton Summer, Chautauqua and Caramoor). In North America the group has appeared, among others in New York City (Lincoln Center, Weil Recital Hall, Frick Collection), Washington, DC ( Library of Congress, Kennedy Center , National Gallery), as well as in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Mexico City.



Recent engagements include, among others, performances at the Concertgebouw, the Schubertiade Schwarzenberg with an emphasis on Beethoven, at Wigmore Hall and at their Vienna Konzerthaus concert series with the piano trios and string sonatas of Brahms. In addition to its concert at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the Vienna Piano Trio's upcoming tour will take the ensemble to Philadelphia (Kimmel Center), to New York City (92nd St Y), and to Houston (Rice University ), among others.



The Vienna Piano Trio's extensive prize-winning discography on the Naxos, Nimbus and MDG labels embraces the complete piano trios of Brahms, Dvořák, Saint-Saëns, Schönberg/ Steuermann, Schubert, Tschaikovsky and Zemlinsky, as well as works by Beethoven, Haydn, Ravel, Schumann and others. The ensemble's recording plans for 2018/19 included the Ravel and Chausson piano trios as well as Beethoven's 'Archduke' and Op. 1 No. 3. The Penguin Guide to Recorded Classical Music has described the ensemble's Schubert as "outstanding in every way ... wonderfully fresh and spring-like ... true chamber-music-making by a beautifully matched team," while its Dvořák led The Washington Post to write of "a rapport that makes the performance feel like a conversation among friends, and a high level of technical precision ... an almost transcendent experience."



David McCarroll plays a 1761 Gagliano violin and Clemens Hagen plays a Stradivari cello from 1698.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You