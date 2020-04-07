Segerstrom Center Postpones Broadway's CHICAGO and LES MISERABLES

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces the postponement of upcoming Broadway series performances for CHICAGO, originally scheduled for April 14-19, and Les Misérables, originally scheduled for May 5-17.

While the stages remain dark - similar to nearly every theater across the country - the Center continues to work diligently with the New York producers to reschedule national tours of these shows to arrive in Costa Mesa with full cast and scenery when it is possible.

Ticket holders should keep their original tickets while the Center works to schedule new performance dates. If the Center is unable to find new performance dates, ticket holders will be notified and offered a credit to their account, exchanges and refunds.

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change.





