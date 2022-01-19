Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces 2022 Spring Dance Programming

Exploring the breadth and depth of dance, Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to announce its exciting Spring dance programming. American Ballet Theatre will present a mixed repertory program performed March 16-19, 2022. Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2022, the longest running tour to date, will be dancing on March 17, 2022. Highlighting Mexico's diverse folkloric dance styles and rich, colorful culture, Ballet FolklÃ³rico de MÃ©xico de AmÃ¡lia Hernandez performs on March 30, 2022. Wrapping up the Spring dance season, Les Ballets de Monte Carlo performing CoppÃ©l.I.A. on April 15-17, 2022. American Ballet Theatre and Les Ballets de Monte Carlo are performed in Segerstrom Hall; Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2022 and Ballet FolklÃ³rico de MÃ©xico de AmÃ¡lia Hernandez are performed in the RenÃ©e and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

As the Official Dance Company of Segerstrom Center for the Arts, American Ballet Theatre will present a mixed repertory program March 16 - 19, 2022, with three dazzling works highlighting the Company's incredible artistry and athleticism, and the inspiring visions of three of today's most exciting choreographers. The program will be highlighted by the World Premiere of a new work by Alonzo King, his first for ABT. King's new ballet will feature a commissioned score by jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran. Jessica Lang's ZigZag celebrates the legendary career of Tony Bennett, using both his songs and his visual artwork to highlight the authentic humanity of his vocal performances. Alexei Ratmansky's Bernstein in a Bubble is an exciting reflection of artistic creativity in these challenging times, inspired by the variety, charm, and quintessentially American spirit of Leonard Bernstein's Divertimento.

American Ballet Theatre Mixed Repertory Program is generously sponsored by Michelle RohÃ© and by Stewart R. Smith and Robin A. Ferracone.

Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2022 - America's favorite dance show - comes to the Center on March 17, 2022. Dancers from this iconic television series hit the stage this winter with an all-new show starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. Plus, season 30 Mirrorball Champion, Iman Shumpert, Amanda Kloots, and Jimmy Allen, join the cast. Fans will see time-honored dances like the Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango, and everything in between.

Ballet FolklÃ³rico de MÃ©xico de AmÃ¡lia Hernandez delights audiences with two performances on March 30, 2022. Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia HernÃ¡ndez, Ballet FolklÃ³rico de MÃ©xico brings together the festive music, swirling dance, and vibrant costumes of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era. The company, composed of 76 talented folk dancers, has developed choreography for 40 ballets and makes its permanent home at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, one of Mexico City's most historic venues. For over 6 decades, this acclaimed company has thrilled audiences all over the world with performances highlighting Mexico's diverse folkloric dance styles and rich, colorful culture.

To wrap up the Spring dance season, the always-dazzling, Under the Presidency of H.R.H. the Princess of Hanover Les Ballets de Monte Carlo makes its long-awaited return April 15-17, 2022 to the Center with CoppÃ©l.I.A! For this exclusive Southern California engagement, renowned choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot takes one of the most famous ballets in the classical repertoire - a ballet that debuted in the 19th Century by Saint-Leon - and brings it into the future! Choreographer-Director Jean-Christophe Maillot's new creation marks his return to life-size storytelling, where dance combines with theatre and evolves into a new visual art that is neither classical nor contemporary. Going back to the ballet's original source material, Maillot found added relevance and resonance in our digital world, exploring what it means to be human through fantastical creatures - and fantastic dancing.