Segerstrom Center Announces Canceled Or Postponed Performances During May

As we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, volunteers, staff and community at large Segerstrom Center for the Arts has canceled or postponed all performances and events scheduled through the month of May, in an effort to reduce the spread of

COVID-19. These include:

Beckman Arts and Science Family Festival (May 2, postponed)

Paper Planet (May 2 - 3, canceled)

Celtic Woman (May 2, canceled)

Les Misérables (May 5 - 17, postponed)

Emerson String Quartet (May 7, postponed)

Silent Disco on the Argyros Plaza (May 8, postponed)

Rock, Paper Scissors: CUMBIA! on the Argyros Plaza (May 15, postponed)

Distinguished Speaker Series: Dan Buettner (May 18, postponed)

ABT William J. Gillespie School Showcase (May 21 & 22, postponed)

Swing Under the Stars on the Argyros Plaza (May 29, canceled)

ABT William J. Gillespie School Auditions for the 2020-2021 School Year (May 30, postponed)

Patrons with tickets to canceled performances may donate their tickets to the Center as a gift and receive a tax deduction for the full value. The Center understands that not all patrons are in a position to do so, but these donations are significant no matter what the amount. Without ticket income, these and other thoughtful donations enable the Center to operate, serve the community and remain on a solid foundation until shows, artists and community events can return.

While theaters remain dark the Center continues to connect with audiences through the Center's website and social media channels. To stay up-to-date on all of the digital offerings, subscribe to the Center Connection weekly e-blast.

The Center is also diligently exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for future dates where possible. Several events originally scheduled for next month will be hosted virtually, including the Spring Showcase on May 4, featuring Teaching Artists from the Center's education department, and the Spring Carnival on May 17, a celebration of the arts usually held on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Tuesday Night Dance lessons, originally scheduled outside on the Argyros Plaza throughout the month, will also now be hosted virtually. More details will be provided shortly on where to access these events.

Both the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities remain physically closed through the month of May. However, students will be able to participate in FREE online classes. In partnership with ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (JKO) School children and parents can tune into @ABTSchool on Instagram and the ABT YouTube channel for daily classes in ballet movement taught by former ABT dancers and school faculty.

Classes are perfect for children and their families to explore musicality, foster creativity and imagination, and learn ballet fundamentals. Classes are pre-recorded and will be uploaded at the following times:

ABTots (Ages 2 - 4): Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7:00 a.m.

Primary (Ages 5 - 8): Mondays & Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m.

The School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities will be offering four virtual classes a week, free to the public. The classes will include dance, music, and vocal lessons geared towards ages 4-22 and will be accessible through the Center's website.



Patrons with tickets to canceled performances may donate the tickets to the Center as a gift and receive a tax deduction for the full value.

Tickets may also be exchanged for a gift certificate or credit that can be used at another time. And patrons may receive a refund for the value of the tickets. With Center offices and box office closed for walk-up business, patrons are asked to contact the Center at www.scfta.org/about/ticket-options.aspx to let them know how they would like the Center to handle their tickets. They will be contacted with confirmation. Due to the volume of inquiries and personalized attention given to each person, the Center expresses its gratitude for the patience of every ticketholder. For additional information and updates, the public is requested to visit www.scfta.org/See-a-Show/CrushCOVID/COVID-19-Preparedness.aspx

Patrons holding tickets to the May 18 Distinguished Speakers Series event with Dan Buettner should contact the Center. For additional information they may contact the Series directly at 310-546-6222.





