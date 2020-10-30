Safe Socially Distanced Interactive Theater Comes To Orange County with THE ALICE EXPERIENCE

The Rose Center Theater, led by Artistic and Managing Director Tim Nelson, is excited to present an innovative way for the family to enjoy live theater in a safe, masked, and socially distanced way!

Enter The Alice Experience: An Interactive Adventure Through Wonderland

This all new staging of our popular musical Alice in Wonderland, with original music by Tim Nelson, The Alice Experience invites small groups of audience members to accompany Alice on her musical adventures in Wonderland. Guests follow Alice through the theater and grounds of Westminster's Rose Center to meet new characters at each turn.

This very special event features everyone's favorite Alice characters: the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, and more. Running under an hour, with all the musical madness you might expect, this adaptation of Alice in Wonderland brings the classic story - quite literally - to life.

