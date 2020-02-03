Mo Willems' DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS Continues Family Series at Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour present Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical March 21 and 22 in Samueli Theater. With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr.'s Muppet Babies executive producer Tom Warburton, and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the composer behind Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!, this innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers comes fresh from its world premiere in Washington, DC.

Don't let the Pigeon miss the pre-show activities! Fly on in to Samueli lobby to create your own Mo Willems style storybook. Be inspired with a pop up library of Mo Willems books provided by our friends at OC Public Libraries and be sure to hop on our bus themed photo op. Arrive an hour before show time to enjoy a busload of fun!

Tickets are $20 and are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236. The 10:00 a.m. performance on Saturday, March 21 will be Sensory Friendly/Relaxed. The Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performance is designed specifically for audience members who will benefit from a more relaxed sensory experience and casual environment, including (but not limited to) patrons on the autism spectrum, patrons with sensory sensitivities or patrons with learning disabilities to enjoy with their families. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation

About Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical



Whatever you do, don't let The Pigeon star in his own musical production! Because it's not easy being The Pigeon- you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Starring an innovative mix of actors, puppets, songs, and feathers, Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! (The Musical) is sure to get everyone's wings flapping. With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times bestselling, Caldecott-honor award winning Pigeon picture books, along with longtime collaborator and Disney Jr's Muppet Babies executive producer, Mr. Warburton, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the composer behind Elephant & Piggie's We Are In A Play! and Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, this comedic musical production is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!



Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour

Since 1992, Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour has been a leader in bringing imaginative and original works to communities around the nation. In the program's 19 year history, 43 tours have played in hundreds of cities in 49 states as well as parts of Canada. More than 2 million children, teachers, and parents have been part of these audiences. Many of the students who see these productions may never have the chance to visit the nation's performing arts center, but could still experience the professionalism and talent that has become the trademark of Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences. Many works are specifically commissioned by the Kennedy Center and affiliates in order to contribute to the development of new plays and musicals for young audiences. It is their belief that supporting the creation of new works for young audiences is critical to the ongoing revitalization of the field.



Segerstrom Center's Education Programs

Segerstrom Center's Education Department reaches nearly 300,000 individuals throughout Southern California each year with a variety of programs designed to create sustainable creative arts experiences for children, teachers and families. These education programs focus on providing equitable access to the arts for students and families in our region and include extensive workshops, performances and residencies at schools and community organizations, performances for students and families at the Center as well as professional development for teachers and students. By providing the opportunity for young people to engage in the arts, Segerstrom Center is promoting enhanced learning, creative thinking and civic responsibility as well as both cognitive and social skills.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Samueli Theater

615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Based on the Pigeon books by Mo Willems

Script by Mo Willems and Tom Warburton

Lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Saturday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 1:00 and 3:30 p.m.

The Saturday, March 21 performance at 10:00 a.m. is Sensory Friendly/Relaxed.

Tickets - $20

In Person - The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Online - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday





