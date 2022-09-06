Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Longtime Resident Company, Musical Theatre Guild, Will Depart Alex Theatre

For its upcoming season, MTG will present an abbreviated season of two productions rather than the customary four or five.

Sep. 06, 2022  

After 20 years and staged performances of over 75 different landmark Broadway musicals, Musical Theatre Guild will be leaving the City of Glendale and its longtime home, The Alex Theatre, at thea end of its 2022-2023 season.

S.A.S. Entertainment Partners, the new management company overseeing the Alex Theatre, has plans for the venue that don't include Musical Theatre Guild and its mission of presenting rarely performed works in a semi-staged, script-in-hand format, utilizing professional union actors and a live orchestra.

"We're so grateful to have had a 20-year residency at the Alex Theatre," said Les Traub, Board Chairman of Musical Theatre Guild. "Our tenure there gave us a solid home base where our company could grow artistically." Loyal audiences and a host of awards -- including the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's prestigious Margaret Hartford Award for Sustained Excellence-both attest to MTG's stature within the Southern California theatre scene.

The Alex Theatre's seating capacity also allowed the company to expand its Youth Outreach Program, bringing thousands of local high school students to live theatre performances and offering mentorships to theatre students who shadow our professionals behind the scenes of MTG productions.

For its upcoming season, MTG will present an abbreviated season of two productions rather than the customary four or five. This will allow the company time to face the challenge of finding a new home where MTG can continue its work with new generations of theatre professionals.

An announcement of MTG's final season at the Alex will be made soon.




