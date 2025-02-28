Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Announces Nominees For The 17th Annual Art Star Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance will present the 17th Annual Art Star Awards, an evening dedicated to honoring the artists, organizations, and patrons who shape Laguna Beach's vibrant arts community. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

A limited number of tickets are available for $150 each, which includes passed heavy hors d'oeuvres and dessert prepared by Starfish restaurant, wine, and all the evening's festivities. To purchase tickets, please visit https://lagunabeacharts.org/about-us/art-star-awards/ or contact Rob Harryman at rob.harryman@nosquare.org

The awards recognize outstanding contributions to the local arts scene across four categories, with winners receiving the prestigious Louie Award, sculpted by renowned Laguna Beach artist Louis Longi. Additionally, LBAA will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to art historian Jean Stern for his extraordinary impact on California Impressionism and Laguna Beach's cultural legacy.

Guests will be welcomed to a KXFM 104.5 Red Carpet, where nominees and attendees will be interviewed before the festivities begin. Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy performances by the Laguna Community JaZz Band, live caricatures by David Fleischmann, mesmerizing airbrush body art by Star Shields, and a variety of art demonstrations by Laguna College of Art & Design (LCAD) students. The evening's host will be the always witty and entertaining Chris Quilter, a longtime arts supporter known for his work with No Square Theatre and his contributions to the local community, including his instrumental role in the creation of the Susi Q Senior Center, named in honor of his mother.

“I was honored to be asked to emcee the show, and I was humbled by the thought of how many people must have declined the opportunity,” said Chris Quilter, a longtime writer for No Square Theatre's “Lagunatics.” “In all seriousness, Laguna Beach is a small town with a big artistic heart, and it's a privilege to celebrate the people who make this community such a special place for the arts.”

This year's nominees will be considered for their contributions to the arts in 2024. They include:

Best Arts Program

City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission – City Hall Public Art Program

Laguna Art Museum – Creative Foundations K-12 Education Program

Laguna Beach Live! – Live! Music Matters

Arts Patron of the Year

Wayne & Faye Baglin

Suzanne and David Chonette

Rivian

Best Arts Collaboration

Candice Brokenshire & Julie Setterholm – We Need to Talk

Laguna College of Art & Design, Group Y, and Rivian – Creativity Flow

Laguna Community Concert Band – 25th Anniversary Celebration

Artist of the Year

Piper Bangs

Andrew Myers

Adam Neeley

“As the nominees' impressive work demonstrates, the arts in Laguna Beach continue to flourish thanks to the dedication of our artists, organizations, and patrons,” said Amy Dechary, Art Stars chair. “The Art Star Awards is not only an opportunity to recognize their contributions but also a chance to bring our community together to celebrate the incredible impact of the arts on our town.”

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 and has grown to an exciting partnership among 30 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach, and serve as a united voice for the arts in the city. Members of the Arts Alliance include: City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Coast Film Festival, Community Art Project, Festival of Arts, First Thursdays Art Walk, Friends of the Laguna Beach Library, KXFM 104.5, Laguna Art-A-Fair Festival, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Beach Sister Cities, Laguna College of Art & Design, Laguna Community Concert Band, Laguna Craft Guild, Laguna Dance, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LagunaTunes Community Chorus, LOCA Arts Education, Music History Hall, Neighborhood Congregational Church, No Square Theatre, Opera Laguna, Sawdust Art Festival, The Artists Fund, The Honarkar Foundation, Third Street Writers, and Visit Laguna Beach.

Learn more about LBAA at https://lagunabeacharts.org/.

Comments