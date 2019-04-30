Kids Night On Broadway Offer Announced For CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Segerstrom Center, 5/28

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has a special Kids Night on Broadway for the opening night of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. With the purchase of one full-price ticket, parents can receive a second ticket FREE for children. Ticket prices start at $29. Use code OOMPA when purchasing. Children and families are also encouraged to arrive early and enjoy pre-show activities in the Segerstrom Hall lobby beginning at 6:00 p.m., including coloring stations, crafts, activities, photo opportunities and more!



Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Single tickets to Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY start at $29 and are on sale now at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, June 8 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You