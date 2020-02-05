HB APA To Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST This March

The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts (HB APA) will present six showings of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST from March 13-15 and 20-22 in the Historic Huntington Beach Union High School District Auditorium. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission and $16 for students and seniors at hbapa.org/see.

HB APA's award-winning Musical Theatre department will undertake Disney's beloved smash movie hit BEAUTY AND THE BEAST this March. Guests of all ages are invited to witness the captivating tale as it's told by our high-school-level performing arts students, with APA's Technical Theatre and Costume Design departments providing on-stage magic through inventive stagecraft and design.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST tells the story of Belle, a beautiful, intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle's attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. The only way for the Beast to become human again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. Their feelings grow ever deeper as the Beast's household watches anxiously, but will they confess their love for one another before it's too late?





