Warner Theatre Presents THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Holiday Movie Event in December

The Warner Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the popular Holiday Movie Event on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, popcorn, and a visit with Santa Claus - all for free! The theatre will also host a Holiday Vendor Fair, in partnership with Salt 2.0!

Doors will open at 12:00 pm for a Holiday Vendor Fair in the Studio Theatre Lobby from 12:00 pm-5:00 pm, in partnership with Salt 2.0! The smell of complimentary popcorn will fill the Main Theatre's air (thanks to Elevator Service Company), where Santa will greet guests beginning at 12:00 pm! Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, a family favorite, will be shown at 1:00 pm in the Main Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium - admission is free!

No tickets are required.

Jack Skellington is the leader of Halloweentown, where the residents' life work is to scare humans. After getting a glimpse of life in Christmastown, however, he schemes to kidnap Santa Claus and celebrate a very different Christmas. Rated PG.

