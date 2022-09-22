Warner Theatre Presents THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Holiday Movie Event in December

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 22, 2022  
The Warner Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the popular Holiday Movie Event on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas, popcorn, and a visit with Santa Claus - all for free! The theatre will also host a Holiday Vendor Fair, in partnership with Salt 2.0!

Doors will open at 12:00 pm for a Holiday Vendor Fair in the Studio Theatre Lobby from 12:00 pm-5:00 pm, in partnership with Salt 2.0! The smell of complimentary popcorn will fill the Main Theatre's air (thanks to Elevator Service Company), where Santa will greet guests beginning at 12:00 pm! Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, a family favorite, will be shown at 1:00 pm in the Main Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium - admission is free!

No tickets are required.

Jack Skellington is the leader of Halloweentown, where the residents' life work is to scare humans. After getting a glimpse of life in Christmastown, however, he schemes to kidnap Santa Claus and celebrate a very different Christmas. Rated PG.

Free Musical Theatre Audition Workshop For Teens To Be Offered in Hartford Next MonthFree Musical Theatre Audition Workshop For Teens To Be Offered in Hartford Next Month
September 21, 2022

After a two year hiatus, the is pleased to announce the return of it's annual Free Musical Theatre Audition Workshop for High School Students on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9am-4pm at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.
Sherman Players' Opens CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Next WeekSherman Players' Opens CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Next Week
September 21, 2022

On Friday, September 30, The Sherman Playhouse will open its third production for the 2022 season, CARRIE: THE MUSICAL, directed by Bradford Blake (2021's WRECK THE HALLS and 2019's CABARET) with music direction by Charles Smith. Produced by Al Chiappetta, the curtain rises at 8:00 p.m. for a four week run.
The Arc Of Litchfield County Partners With The Warner Theatre On WorkshopThe Arc Of Litchfield County Partners With The Warner Theatre On Workshop
September 20, 2022

The Arc of Litchfield County (LARC) has been awarded a grant from Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation to fund a performance and movement workshop at the Warner Theatre.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Performances of 42 STREET Added at Goodspeed MusicalsPerformances of 42 STREET Added at Goodspeed Musicals
September 20, 2022

Additional performances have been added to the blockbuster tap dancing extravaganza 42nd Street at Goodspeed Musicals.  The toe-tapping crowd-pleaser will run from Sept. 16 – Nov. 6 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., with extra performances recently added on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 25 at 2:00 p.m.