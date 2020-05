Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in on Tuesday, May 19 at 7pm for a look back at Goodspeed's beloved 2011 production of Show Boat.

Director Rob Ruggiero and Goodspeed's former Resident Music Director Michael O'Flaherty will discuss Goodspeed's very own adaptation of the classic and share some of their favorite video clips from the show.

Be sure to tune in below!





