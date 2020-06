Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In 2013, Goodspeed celebrated its 50th anniversary with the biggest party they've ever thrown. There was a huge tent on the lawn where dinner was served with 400 members and artists followed by a show in the theatre.

Goodspeed will take a grand trip down memory lane with a broadcast of this exciting event, tonight at 8pm.

Tune in below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You