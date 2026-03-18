SEXY LAUNDRY to Be Presented at Bell Theater at Bell Works

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Bell Theater at Bell Works will present SEXY LAUNDRY by Michele Riml from April 10 through April 26 in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Directed by Tom Frey, the production will star real-life married couple Bill Timoney and Georgette Reilly Timoney. The play follows Alice and Henry, a long-married couple attempting to reconnect during a weekend getaway as they confront challenges in communication and intimacy.

Executive Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco said the play has been widely produced internationally but remains less familiar to U.S. audiences. “It's a rarity in America, but it should be as popular here as any Neil Simon play....and it's funnier and more moving!” he said.

Timoney, known for his work on All My Children, has also appeared on Broadway and Off-Broadway, including Network as the understudy to Bryan Cranston, Our Town with Jim Parsons, and This World of Tomorrow with Tom Hanks and Kelli O’Hara. Georgette Reilly Timoney has appeared in regional productions including Love, Loss and What I Wore, A Christmas Story, and Picking Palin at the New York International Fringe Festival, and is a member of the Celtic Theatre.

Married for more than two decades, the Timoneys have performed together frequently, including a previous production of Sexy Laundry at Cape May Stage.

“We have a shared history, and in a lot of ways that makes it easier,” said Georgette. “The trust is there. Sometimes doing emotional material can be difficult, even a little funky but by and large, we love it.”

“At the time, we were too young, but we've kind of grown into it,” she added. “It's a comedy, but it's rooted in truth. It's very interesting and compelling. There's some really funny stuff, but also things any married couple can relate to.”

“We'll take the audience on quite a journey,” said Bill Timoney.

The play has been produced internationally in multiple languages and countries. The Bell Theater production will run approximately 80 minutes without intermission.

Ticketing and More Information

Performances will take place at Bell Theater at Bell Works, located at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, New Jersey.