NATIVE GARDENS Will Come to Hartford Stage in April

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Hartford Stage has announced the cast and crew who will bring Native Gardens, Karen Zacarias's fast-paced, laugh-out-loud play about neighbors, nature, and the delicate line between right and righteous, to Hartford this spring. Directed by Playwrights' Center Producing Artistic Director Nicole A. Watson, Native Gardens will run from April 17 to May 10.

“Native Gardens is a sharp, hilarious comedy with something deeper at its roots,” said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “Karen Zacarías uses a classic neighborhood argument to explore culture, class, and the boundaries we draw between each other. It is a play that will have audiences laughing one moment and recognizing themselves the next, and I look forward to welcoming this company as they bring it to life for our Hartford audiences.”

The production will feature Judith Lightfoot Clarke as Virginia Butley, Alina Collins Maldonado as Tania del Valle, Bradley Tejeda as Pablo del Valle, and Greg Wood as Frank Butley.

The production features scenic design by Lawrence Moten III, costume design by Ivania Stack, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by Joyce Ciesil, wig and make-up design by Jodi Stone, vocal coaching by Cynthia Santos DeCure, fight coordination by Michael Rossmy, and casting by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. The stage manager is Gracie Carlton, and the assistant stage manager is Elise Joyner.