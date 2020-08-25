The Palace Theatre Hosts Virtual Improv Workshop With Chicago City Limits

The workshop kicks off Wednesday, September 9.

Now is the time to get in touch with your inner funny! New York City's legendary improv theater company Chicago City Limits is teaching the ins-and-outs of on the spot comedy as part of a four-week Virtual Improv Workshop hosted by The Palace Theatre in Stamford.

Kicking off on Wednesday, September 9, the improv workshop is a great way to take a break from whatever ails you and dive into the world of improv comedy. Participants are encouraged to unlock their creative instincts as they learn to quickly think on their feet, sharpen listening skills, create instant characters and comedy on-the-spot.

Led by one of the masters of the art form, longtime Chicago City Limits actor and director Joe DeGise, the four session class meets weekly via Zoom on Wednesdays from 7:00 - 8:00pm. Tickets for the improv workshop may be purchased on palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.

