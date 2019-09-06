The Little Theatre Of Manchester Presents THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY At Evenings @ 7

THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY follows the life of wrestler Macedonio Guerra. As a lifelong fan, he has followed wrestling only to become a "jobber," one who is paid to lose to bigger-name stars in the ring. Macedonio meets Vigneshwar Paduar, a young Indian man from Brooklyn, who he wants to team up with. The wrestling execs go for it but pitch them as "terrorists" in the ring. Macedonio and Vigneshwar find a way to push the personas to the limits and say what needs to be said. Unspoken racism, politics, and courage are all woven into this play that leaves it all on the mat.

Evenings@7 offers FREE presentations of intimate script-in-hand play readings. Open to the public, these ONE-NIGHT ONLY performances are part of Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists. This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements. The final show of the 2019 Evenings @ 7 Season is in November with ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD by Tom Stoppard.

Shows are open to the public & free of charge, however, donations are gladly accepted. For more information regarding, call the Box Office at 860-647-9824.





