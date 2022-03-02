The Bushnell To Present National Tour Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The Bushnell announced today that tickets are on sale now for the Hartford premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, scheduled to run March 29 through April 3. Tickets are available by visiting bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

North American tour casting includes Stephen Christopher Anthony in the title role. Jessica Sherman plays 'Heidi Hansen', Claire Rankin plays 'Cynthia Murphy', and John Hemphill plays 'Larry Murphy.' Nikhil Saboo and Stephanie La Rochellea??round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), witha??Alessandro Costantini as 'Jared Kleinman' and Ciara Alyse Harris as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company.

The cast also includes Sam Primack (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Alaina Anderson, Haile Ferrier, Matthew Edward Kemp, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Kelsey Venter, and Julian Diaz-Granados.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018 and has since performed in more than 40 cities across North America playing for more than 1.5 million audience members. The West End Production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Noël Coward Theatre in November 2019 and recently won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, along with two other Olivier Awards. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Stacey Mindich,a??features scenic design bya??David Korins, projection design bya??Peter Nigrini, costume design bya??Emily Rebholz, lighting design bya??Japhy Weideman, sound design bya??Nevin Steinberg, and hair design bya??David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are bya??Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohna??is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are bya??Justin Paul.a??Danny Mefforda??is the choreographer.a??Casting bya??Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano.a??Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharrona??are the Associate Directors.a??Judith Schoenfelda??is the Production Supervisor. US General Management 101 Productions. For more information, please visit DearEvanHansen.com.

