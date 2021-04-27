Single Tickets to Go On Sale in May for Westport Country Playhouse 2021 All-Virtual Season

Single tickets for Westport Country Playhouse's all-virtual 2021 Season will go on sale, beginning Tuesday, May 4, at noon EDT. The Playhouse's 2021 Season, from June 15 through December 19, has been reconceived as a diverse entertainment offering that can excel in a virtual environment. All content will be available on the Playhouse website, on-demand for patrons' convenience. Single tickets, starting at $25 for staged productions and $20 for Script in Hand playreadings, may be purchased by phone at 203-227-4177, or online at westportplayhouse.org.

"The elimination of most COVID-19-related restrictions is great news for the Playhouse and Connecticut," said Michael Barker, Playhouse managing director. "We continue to be guided by science. After May 19, and as caseloads continue to decline, we will announce our in-person return, first outdoors on our campus and later indoors onstage. Our 2021 virtual season remains the best theatrical and public health ticket in Fairfield County, available at the tap of your favorite smart device."

The first of two new virtual productions is "Tiny House," a timely new comedy, from June 29 through July 18, written by Michael Gotch, and directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director. In the fall, the second virtual production, "Doubt: A Parable," the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama written by John Patrick Shanley and directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, will run from November 2 through November 21.

Two HD video productions from the Playhouse archives will stream on-demand, beginning with the musical, "Man of La Mancha" (2018), from August 23 through September 5, and another TBA, from September 13 - 26.

Three Script in Hand playreadings will include "The Savannah Disputation" by Evan Smith, from June 15 - 20, and two others TBA, October 19 - 24, and December 14 - 19.

Special pre- and post-show events are planned, including virtual LGBT Night Out cocktail parties, and interactive talkbacks.

The full season schedule is available at westportplayhouse.org. All virtual content in the Playhouse's 2021 Season will offer open captions in Spanish. Playhouse productions will be rehearsed and filmed under Covid-19 safety protocols.

All play titles, artists, dates, and format are subject to change.

Due to the global pandemic, the Playhouse campus remains closed since March 2020. The Playhouse management will be following the science, and guidelines from theater artists' unions and the State of Connecticut Department of Health in deciding when and how to safely open its buildings to the public.

To purchase tickets to the Playhouse's virtual season, visit westportplayhouse.org, call (203) 227-4177, or email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org.