Suzanne Vega Presents An Evening Of Songs & Stories At The Ridgefield Playhouse

One of the foremost storytelling songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega's music has garnered Grammy and Billboard awards and sold out concerts in many of the world's best-known venues.

Bearing the stamp of a masterful storyteller who "observes the world with a clinically poetic eye" (The New York Times), Vega's songs have tended to focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. NPR Music notes that she "has been making vital, inventive music" throughout the course of her decades-long career.

Now, Suzanne Vega is coming live to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, October 21st at 8pm as part of the Ridgefield and Wilton Magazines Singer Songwriter series. This stunning performance is a celebration of her new, career spanning live album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories. She'll revisit some of the most iconic songs in her repertoire - including "Luka," "Tom's Diner," and "Marlene on the Wall" - as well as more hidden gems. Suzanne Vega is a featured artist of media sponsor 90.7fm WFUV radio.

Known for performances that convey deep emotion, Vega's distinctive, "clear, unwavering voice" (Rolling Stone) has been described as "a cool, dry sandpaper-brushed near-whisper" by The Washington Post. Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she performed original songs in Greenwich Village clubs. Vega's love for the city shines through as both its subject and its setting, and she mixes the past and present, the public with the private, and familiar sounds with the utterly new-just like the city itself. An Evening of New York Songs and Stories, originally recorded live in Café Carlyle in New York City, is made up of songs that were inspired by New York City or for which New York provided the backdrop. Though her eclectic repertoire spans a variety of styles and topics, she approaches every subject with grace and empathy - "Luka," for example, is likely the only hit song ever written from the perspective of an abused boy. Vega continues to support children's and human rights groups such as Amnesty International, Casa Alianza and Covenant House.

